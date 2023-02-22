MSNBC Claims DeSantis Will Be Hurt Nationally Because Florida Is Home To ‘Crystal Meth’ And ‘Alligators’

Videos by OutKick

Ron DeSantis is absolutely terrifying for left wing media outlets.

DeSantis continues to set the standard for governmental competence, effective leadership and defending freedom.

Thanks to DeSantis, Florida became one of the most desirable states in the country during the pandemic.

As California and New York flail helplessly against crime and quality of life issues, Florida’s been overwhelmingly successful. For far left stations like MSNBC, that’s an unacceptable outcome.

In some cases they’ve resorted to outright lying about him and his positions on major issues.

But they used a different strategy in another recent segment by denigrating Florida with stereotypes.

MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson said that DeSantis has no chance of being president because “You run from Florida, it’s all crystal meth and alligators, right?”

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Launched in 1974, the Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest gathering of conservatives in the world. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DeSantis Derangement

For Johnson and those who share his ideology, that’s the stereotype they believe actually represents Florida.

In reality, the state is thriving, with record numbers of visitors and new residents. Investment is up, and crime is down, compared to bastions of liberalism like New York.

Maybe you should take some notes while he’s in town.



Florida’s increased in population while your town is losing population. Florida’s at a 50-year low in crime while major crime is up 22% in NYC. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 20, 2023

Kurt Bardella, another MSNBC guest, expressed skepticism about Florida’s appeal as well.

“We must have entered some sort of quantum realm here if Ron DeSantis thinks that the entirety of the United States of America wants to have happen in our country what he has done to the state of Florida,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing far left California, many for Florida.

If that’s not enough, Bardella said that DeSantis is “ignoring the catastrophic impacts of climate change, which by the way, will hit the state of Florida first.”

Someone clearly should tell the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to Florida that their likelihood of crystal meth addiction, alligator death and risks from currently invisible catastrophic climate change impacts have skyrocketed.

For the party that claims to care about “inclusion,” they certainly seem to revert back to harmful stereotypes when it suits them, don’t they?

Of course, this is also the party that claims Florida has a drug problem while San Francisco’s described as facilitating “slow motion suicides.”

They’re always projecting.