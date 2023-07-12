America Is Fat As Hell, And MSNBC Thinks You’re A Nazi If You Don’t Like It: HOOKSTEAD

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC apparently thinks you want to march as a member of the Third Reich if you don’t think obesity is an acceptable lifestyle.

America currently has an obesity crisis. It’s not just bad. Fatness in America is absolutely out of control.

The latest data from the CDC indicates 41.9% of adults Americans are obese. Non-Hispanic black adults have an obesity rate of 49.9%, 45.6% of Hispanics adults are obese and 41.4% of whites are obese, according to the CDC’s data.

The only ethnic group that isn’t suffering from an obesity crisis is Asians. Only 16.1% of Asian adults are obese. Still an insanely high number, but drastically better than other groups.

A rational person looks at those numbers and comes to one conclusion: America has a health crisis.

MSNBC thinks you’re a Nazi if you want to be in shape.

MSNBC looked at the fatness consuming America, and took a different tone. You’re a Nazi if you don’t support it.

No, that’s not an exaggeration. MSNBC tweeted an article titled, “Opinion | Why the far-right is really into home fitness” with a graphic that featured Nazis saluting.

It’s beyond disgusting. Below is a screenshot of the tweet for whenever MSNBC wakes up and deletes it.

MSNBC publishes insane story linking working out to being a Nazi. (Credit: Twitter)

MSNBC uses Hitler to shame people who like to exercise.

The argument from MSNBC is pretty simple. Young men are lured into chats with fitness advice and then quickly radicalized “with neo-Nazi and white supremacist extremist ideologies.” Most notably, the article targets MMA and combat sports as the main problem. Did you enjoy UFC 290 this past weekend? Congrats, you would have loved Berlin circa-1936.

The article is so unbelievably insane it cites Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf’ as an example of racists being interested in fitness.

“Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with ‘fanatical love of the fatherland,’ would do more for the German nation than any “mediocre” tactical weapons training,” the article claims.

Yes, if you love fitness, you’re no different than Adolf Hitler, who oversaw the murder of six million Jewish people and started a World War that resulted in possibly as many as 100 million dead humans.

As you’d expect, the article was thoroughly roasted by many people, including Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

Being healthy is “far right.” Holy fuck. https://t.co/EZ8kqpX3mF — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 10, 2023

MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

This is shameful and disgusting.

Everyone involved with this article should be embarrassed and ashamed. Author Cynthia Miller-Idriss should be ashamed, anyone who edited should be ashamed and the idiot that made the graphic of Nazis saluting should probably be the most ashamed of all.

The Nazis forced people they deemed undesirable into gas chambers and killed them. If you like to hit the bench press or the punching bag you’re apparently not that far removed from Hitler himself.

The reality is, America has a health crisis on its hands, and idiots – like everyone involved with this piece of garbage – play a role in the problem.

Instead of telling people to eat clean, hit the gym, go for a run and make healthier decisions, MSNBC has decided to paint UFC fans and those who work out as Nazis or at least Nazi adjacent.

That’s not an overstatement. MSNBC’s article states, in part, combat sports fans and athletes might be conditioning for an upcoming race war with the following:

The intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength and competition. Physical fitness training, especially in combat sports, appeals to the far right for many reasons: fighters are trained to accept significant physical pain, to be ‘warriors,’ and to embrace messaging around solidarity, heroism, and brotherhood. It’s championed as a tool to help fight the ‘coming race war’ and the street battles that will precede it.

Have a healthy BMI? You’re simply preparing to battle opposing races in the streets. This would be a hilarious parody if it was so damn terrifying that people actually feel this way.

Ignore MSNBC and get healthy.

No matter what any outlet says, getting healthy is the best thing you can do for yourself. Trust me, I know. I used to be very overweight.

At one point in my life, I was just under being obese on the BMI scale for an adult male my height. Life wasn’t fun. You don’t feel like you have as much energy, your mood isn’t great and everything is a bit harder.

What did I do? I stopped drinking soda, cut out sugar, cleaned up my diet to include mostly just lean meat, limited carbs and some vegetables, black coffee and I do drink some light beers from time to time. I also did this insane thing called exercise. Whether it was weights or cardio, I refused to be stagnant.

I lost over 70 pounds with this strategy (it worked for me, but might not work for you). Am I now a fan of Hitler? Am I a white supremacist? I do enjoy the UFC.

By MSNBC’s logic, I’m very problematic. I workout, eat well and enjoy combat sports. If the outlet had its way, I’d be on a watchlist.

But you tell me, which of these photos looks better: the one on the left where I *check notes* work out and apparently embrace racist ideology by refusing to be fat or the one on the right from a few years ago? The answer is clear.

Stats are on the side of sanity and exercise.

Don’t take my word for the advantages of getting fit. Science agrees. Remember what science is? The thing so many people love screaming about, but rarely actually dig into.

Well, on this issue, the digging is easy. The NIH indicates being obese can take more than a decade off your life expectancy. Want to live longer? Congrats. You would have marched in the streets of Berlin if given the chance. Die younger and fat to prove you’re not racist.

The NIH has also found having obesity leads to depression, especially in women, and it can impact sex drive and performance.

Nothing about life is better when you’re obese. Nothing. Everything is better when you exercise and eat healthy. That’s apparently a direct threat to democracy if you’re MSNBC.

Ignore the morons at MSNBC. Hit the gym, eat healthy, live your life and tell anyone who claims you’re racist for not wanting to die of heart disease to kick rocks. It’s that simple.