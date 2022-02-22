Mrs. Jason Aldean Excludes Biden From Presidents Day Well Wishes

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, would undoubtedly be more likely to shower President Joe Biden with a “Let’s Go Brandon” cheer than she would a “Happy Presidents Day.” That was readily apparent on her social media on Monday.

Yesterday, Mrs. Aldean wished various former U.S. presidents a happy holiday, but left out the country’s current commander-in-chief, Biden.

“Happy Presidents’ Day To Not You Such Great U.S. Presidents,” Aldean posted via her Instagram account. Each word within her meme included a picture of a former president. The only picture to include two words — Not You– was a picture of President Biden.

Presidents featured in Aldean’s post are Abraham Lincoln, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr. and Jr., and Donald Trump, whose image includes the red elephant image synonymous with the Republican Party.

Aldean’s meme was followed by a short video of an American flag and a flag that reads “Joe Biden is not my president.” Accompanying the clip is music from the song “Crack Pipe Biden” by Loza Alexander.

The slight towards Biden should not come as a shock. Both Brittany and Jason have been vocal in their support of the Republican Party and former president Donald Trump in particular. The couple have been equally frank about their feelings towards Biden.

Earlier this year the Aldeans celebrated the new year with Trump, and Brittany’s husband afterwards took to Instagram to gush about the 45th president: “This man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes.”

If Biden caught a glimpse of Brittany’s post, he’s likely upset, but I can assure you, he’ll never be mad enough to see red.

