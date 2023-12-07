Remember The Movie ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’? It’s Now An Amazon Series, And Looks Electric

Videos by OutKick

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is coming to a TV screen near you, and it looks very impressive.

I learned today that the famous 2005 movie with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie about a married couple of assassins assigned to kill each other has been turned into an Amazon series.

The film is outstanding. It’s near the top of the list for both stars when it comes to their best work. When I saw the trailer pop up, I wanted to hate it so badly. I wanted to turn it off after a few seconds.

How could Amazon possibly turn the famous movie from nearly two decades ago into a great TV series? As much as I wanted to hate it, I didn’t. Not one bit. It looks awesome.

Fire up the trailer below, and then we’re going to dive in.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series coming to Amazon.

Seriously, how awesome does this series look? It looks great, and it also has a unique spin on it from the film. Instead of the couple gunning for each other, they’re on the same side. I like it. Amazon needed a fresh angle and found it.

The cast is also outrageously stacked. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine lead the way, and Paul Dano, John Turturro, Ron Pearlman, Alexander Skarsgard and Sarah Paulson also all appear. For a TV show, that’s one hell of a packed cast. That’s grade-A talent.

I’m also sure it didn’t come at a cheap price, but as we all know, Amazon has very deep pockets. Money is no issue for the company.

Amazon has a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series coming out. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Again, I wanted to hate this trailer so badly when I clicked play. Most remakes, spin-offs and re-imaginings are awful. Sorry, but it’s true. I hope that doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Well, as you all know, I don’t actually care, but I digress.

Somehow, Amazon managed to at least put together a trailer that has me thinking this series is going to be awesome.

We can use all the great entertainment we can get, and a home run “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series would be greatly appreciated.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” looks awesome. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

You can catch it starting February 2, 2024. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.