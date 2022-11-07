Movie About One-Handed NFL Player Shaquem Griffin In The Works

From the sound of it, the story of one-handed NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin is going to get the silver screen treatment.

At least that’s what’s happening according to his twin brother Shaquill Griffin.

TMZ Sports spoke with Shaquill while he was walking through LAX while he was in town to get a checkup on his back injury that has kept him sidelined.

He didn’t give the outlet any details on the project, only that the wheels were in motion.

Although, the current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback said that if whoever is producing the film wants to cast him as himself he’s ready to go.

Twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin in 2017. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Griffins Have A Story Built For Hollywood

The Griffin brothers’ story is so unique, and seemingly purpose-built for a feature film. Shaquem Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was just four years old.

However, that didn’t stop him from becoming a Division 1 football player as both Griffins played college ball at the University of Central Florida.

While Shaquill was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Shaquem stuck around at UCF for another year. It was a great call because he became a huge part of the 2017 Knights that went undefeated and defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl, becoming self-proclaimed National Champions in the process.

That’s true; look it up.

UCF’s Shaquem Griffin and McKenzie Milton celebrating the team’s Peach Bowl victory with a parade at the Magic Kingdom in 2018. (Photo by Andrew Innerarity- for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Shaquem then joined his brother in Seattle and played several seasons with the Seahawks. He was signed and eventually released from the Miami Dolphins practice squad in 2021. He announced his retirement over the summer.

Griffin is now part of the NFL’s Legends Program and has also become a motivational speaker.

His brother gave an update on his motivational speaking.

“He actually just did his first couple of Fortune 500s and he’s supposed to be going international soon,” Shaquill told TMZ Sports. “It’s exciting news, for sure.”

“I’m telling you, man; he’ll change the room, he’ll light up the room every time.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle