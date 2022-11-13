Pandemonium Unfolds As No. 2-Ranked D-III Football Team Survives Upset With Insane Hail Mary Touchdown That Bounced Off DB’s Head

D-III powerhouse Mount Union football is 10-0 after surviving a scare in completely insane fashion on Saturday. The Purple Raiders beat Baldwin Wallace as time expired on one of the craziest plays of all-time.

That isn’t hyperbole.

After going down 17-0 through the first 45 minutes, Baldwin Wallace scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. They capped a 14-play, 53-yard drive that ran more than five minutes off of the clock by scoring a touchdown with 22 seconds left. The extra point gave them a four-point lead, which was their first of the game.

Mount Union took over on offense and needed a miracle, which is exactly what it got.

The Purple Raiders moved the ball downfield on a few dinks and dunks. They reached the opposing 48-yard-line with four seconds remaining.

A Hail Mary was the only option on the table. As such, the defense planned accordingly with a ‘prevent’ look and rushed only three.

Everybody in the stadium knew what was about to happen, except they didn’t.

Following a timeout, quarterback Braxton Plunk took the snap, dropped back in the pocket and hurled a deep pass to the end zone. It didn’t make it past the goal line.

Instead, pandemonium ensued.

The ball hit a Baldwin Wallace defensive back in the head at the 10-yard-line and bounced eight yards in the air toward the end zone. There, at the two-yard-line, senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. somehow managed to get his arms under the ball, hauled it in, and scored.

Here's how it ended! Mount Union's Wayne Ruby catches the deflected pass off the HEAD of a Baldwin Wallace defender and somehow the Purple Raiders survive! #d3fb pic.twitter.com/T47qrahZXu — D3football.com (@d3football) November 12, 2022

Here is another look at the truly wild play from on the field:

As soon as Ruby crossed the goal line, the Purple Raiders sideline exploded and mobbed him in the end zone. With the win, Mount Union finished the regular season undefeated and will likely earn the No. 2 seed in the 32-team, Division-III college football playoff. All because of a bonkers bounce.