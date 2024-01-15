Chaos Unfolds As Punches Fly During Motocross Event, Dude Gets Rocked In Brutal Fashion

Videos by OutKick

The internet has a new viral fight video, and it’s absolutely glorious.

It feels like there’s been a lot of fight content lately. People are apparently releasing a lot of anger and frustration as temperatures nosedive.

There was recently an insane fight during a rodeo event (check out Sean Joseph’s breakdown here), and we can now add a motocross event to the list.

The Instagram account @sundayatstate shared a video of people trading punches during a motocross event, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Punches fly during fight at motocross event.

This is a grade-A fight. There’s so many moving pieces that I don’t even know where to begin. First, the guy who got lit up like a Christmas tree wasn’t nearly as tough as he thought. Now, did he start it? It’s hard to say because we don’t know what happened before the camera started rolling, but it 100% looks like the woman clipped. Fair or not, deciding to try to approach her in a fashion that appeared to be moving up the fight escalation ladder probably wasn’t wise.

That guy was full of piss and vinegar when he started making his approach. He thought he was Billy Badass.

Instead, he learned talking tough and being tough are two VERY different things. That’s not me endorsing a fight. I think adults fighting is next level stupid, but this is what we call getting humbled in real time. It’s an applied lesson in FAFO.

Massive brawl breaks out during motocross event in viral video. (Credit: Getty Images)

Secondly, I love the guy in the background with a massive mullet. Chaos is unfolding all around him, and he’s just laughing and chilling like he’s having the time of his life.

You know a guy loves to party when he shows up to a motocross event with a huge mullet and isn’t fazed even a little bit by a massive brawl.

He’s welcome to party with us here at OutKick whenever he wants. If you know him or anyone else in the video, hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fire away in the comments or in my email with your thoughts on this truly spectacular fight. Who was in the right? Who was in the wrong? Embrace debate!