Trailer For ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ With Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain Is Bone-Chilling

“Mothers’ Instinct” with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain might shake viewers to the core.

The first trailer for the film with the two Hollywood mega-stars dropped for fans Tuesday, and the plot is described as, “Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond.”

While the plot description is certainly interesting, it doesn’t even begin to do the trailer justice. We’re talking about a sinister psychological thriller with two true A-list stars.

Go ahead and take a seat and prepare for an absolutely horrifying and mind-altering experience. Smash play and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Mothers’ Instinct” with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain looks very intriguing.

This is the kind of movie you don’t want to watch if you’re hoping for a lot of laughs and fun the rest of your night.

It looks unbelievably dark and sinister, and how could it not be? It’s about a woman who blames her friend for the death of her child, and it looks like revenge is on her mind … or that’s at least what viewers are supposed to believe.

As we all know, nothing is ever as it seems when it comes to a great psychological thriller. The entire point is to keep viewers guessing and on their toes.

Think of the first season of “True Detective” if you want a great example of what I’m talking about. Will “Mothers’ Instinct” be able to get the job done? It’s hard to say, but the potential is certainly there.

More than anything, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway are two legit movie stars. Chastain has starred in “A Most Violent Year,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Lawless,” “Interstellar,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “IT: Chapter Two,” “Molly’s Game” and several other major productions.

Hathaway’s credit’s are also solid with appearances in “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Les Misérables,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Get Smart” and other major films. We’ll ignore the fact she appeared in the worst movie ever made “Serenity” – for the sake of this argument.

Now, the two are teaming up for what might be one of the most sinister movies we’ve seen in a long time. There’s no official release date yet for “Mothers’ Instinct,” but the fact a trailer is out means it should definitely arrive at some point in 2024. I’ll definitely be giving it a shot.