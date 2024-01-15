Mother-Son Duo Steps Up As Bills Snow Shovelers To Clear Highmark Stadium While Buffalo Prepares For Playoff Football

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the Bills Mafia, son.

That was the message diehard Bills fan Alexis, who goes by Love Lexi within the Bills Mafia world, shared Monday morning after she finished a shift as a snow shoveler with her 14-year-old son, Darius, as the franchise attempts to hold a playoff game against the Steelers this afternoon in some of the craziest conditions the NFL has ever seen.

The official snow total in Orchard Park as of Monday morning stood at 18 inches, but the local weather experts said the total at Highmark was around two feet. Put it this way, the stadium is buried, the team is asking fans to be patient with parking because the lots are a mess and fans are going to be sitting on piles of snow.

Bills Mafia member Alexis and her 14-year-old son Darius put in a five-hour shift clearing snow Sunday night at Highmark Stadium as two feet of snow fell less than 24 hours before Monday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Steelers. / via Bills Mafia Alexis

Buffalo native Alexis describes her mother-son bonding experience from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday morning as a “great time.”

“We stepped up for the team and community,” mom told OutKick Monday morning. “We are huge Bills fans and felt we wanted to support as much as we can. My son has never been to the field and wanted to get a point of view for the game he’s been watching on TV.”

And the two of them got paid for the experience of a lifetime.

Darius, who has never been to a Bills game, told his mother that he wanted to step up and help as a snow shoveler before the team’s Wild Card game against the Steelers. / via Bills Mafia Alexis

“We didn’t go on the field. But we were pretty darn close. We saw lots of memorable stuff. Such as offices, training center, and the locker room.”

According to OutKick readers who live in western New York, Alexis and Darius were shoveling snow inside Highmark Stadium at one of the toughest moments during the weekend lake-effect storm that has shifted slightly to the north and away from Orchard Park enough for blue skies to come out this morning.

After one foot of snow fell Saturday night, another two feet dumped on the mother-son team as they battled the elements.

Alexis estimates 70 snow shovelers were working during her shift. “My son was the youngest and there weren’t many women,” she added. “Maybe seven women out of 70 people.”

Game day morning in Orchard Park.



We still need shovelers to help get Highmark Stadium ready for today’s Super Wild Card game: https://t.co/adRvOZA3dm pic.twitter.com/wKtJ5K6hHg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024

As of Monday morning, Highmark Stadium needed more shovelers, but, as OutKick sources from western New York pointed out, many people had to go to work and many others have jobs working at bars and restaurants where they’re preparing for the notorious Bills Mafia members who have worked up an appetite.

“It’s bad. Field is cleaned, but we have to focus on the stairs, rather than the seats,” one of our sources relayed. Another noted that as of Noon Monday, there were approximately 40-50 people clearing snow inside the stadium.

“It’s going to be rough to be in the stands,” a snow plow operator told OutKick.

At this point, it is what it is in Orchard Park. It’s time to play a game.

“The Steelers better hope they lose, or they’re getting snowballed to hell,” wrote another OutKick source.