Mother Begs Prosecutors To Jail Her Teenage Son After Multiple Carjackings – They Refuse To Do So

Someone make it make sense please.

A Columbus, Ohio, mother is begging prosecutors and cops to jail her son after he was caught carjacking multiple vehicles in recent weeks. Yet, because the system is so screwed up and lawlessness runs the day they keep releasing him. Now his mother has gone to the media to plead her case that unless her son experiences what jail is like, he’ll never stop being a criminal.

Mom of teen who was caught multiple times stealing cars in Columbus, Ohio:



"I’ve been begging. Please arrest him. Lock him up. Do something that's going to make him pay."



Thanks to soft-on-crime policies, her son keeps on getting put back on the streets.



FIVE CARJACKINGS IN JUST THE LAST FEW WEEKS!

“I’ve been begging – please arrest him! Lock him up! Do something that’s going to make him pay,” Tiffany Hammons told a local media outlet.

“I’ve done almost everything I can and he’s turned against me and what he’s done is turn to the streets,” Hammons said of her 17-year-old son. She says in recent weeks he has crashed “at least five cars,” and yet he’s still out there having the time of his life despite not even having a license!

Honestly, I had zero idea that you can literally carjack a car, crash it and not even go to jail but apparently that’s what our rogue and woke prosecutors these days have implemented. Here I was growing up thinking if I had an open container of beer that I would get in trouble – silly me, I could have been robbing cars apparently!

Honestly it would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

Frankly, it’s frustrating and downright pathetic that the people that are in charge of enforcing the laws refuse to actually do their jobs. Look at what has happened to once great American cities like San Francisco, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia and the like, They are now an absolute trainwreck.

THE SOLUTION IS SO SIMPLE

Listen to what people like Tiffany Hammons are saying – if you aren’t going to punish criminals especially at a young age, things are only going to get worst and the crimes are only going to become more dangerous.

Two weeks ago Philadelphia found themselves in a middle of massive looting and ransacking taking place mainly by teenagers. One of the looters – who goes by the name “Meatball” was also a social media influencer. After she was arrested and charged with SIX felonies guess what – she said she never wants to go back to jail again and told her tens of thousands of followers that it’s not worth it.

Funny how that works out.

Sad that it’s literally laid out right there in the law book and our judges and prosecutors refuse to do anything about it.