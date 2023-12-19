OutKick Readers Reveal Shockingly Expensive Christmas Purchases

Videos by OutKick

What’s the most expensive Christmas gift you’ve ever purchased?

With the holiday just under a week away, I found myself wondering what the average person likes to spend on friends and family.

Is it a lot? Is it a little? Somewhere in the middle? Well, there was only one way to find out. Go to the OutKick audience and get it straight from the source.

Turns out, our readers have some expensive tastes. I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised. After all, our readers revealed that they have bought some VERY expensive drinks over the years. Not everyone gets to be a rural blue-collar guy like myself who sticks to light beer with the occasional margarita.

OutKick readers have bought some very expensive gifts.

That same vibe carried over into the Christmas gift section. Let’s take a dive into the most expensive gifts OutKick readers have ever purchased.

I’ll start to get the ball rolling. My dad is a HUGE Miracle on Ice fan and watches the movie probably a couple times a year. I surprised him a few years ago with a framed jersey signed by the team. That jersey is now held in a secure location in a setup that rivals what was seen in “National Treasure.”

As one of my friends said, there are very few cards you get in life where you can get on the phone and say, “Send the calvary and don’t ask why,” but gifting a signed Miracle on Ice jersey probably gets you that favor with anyone. Let me know your thoughts on the jersey at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I’ll tell you how much it cost there!

A picture of the legendary Miracle on Ice photo. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Also, this photo was taken shortly after it was given to him. I could write a book on the amount of secrecy it took to hide this beast without him finding it, and yes, I realize I used to be fat. Stop drinking soda!

A picture of the legendary Miracle on Ice photo. (Credit: David Hookstead)

As for all our lovable readers, you’ve also put up some numbers. This guy claims he bought an 80″ TV for his wife. Sounds like a gift for himself! I understand the vibe because I once bought my girlfriend a surround sound system shortly before conference title weekend a couple years ago. Checkers, not chess.

I bought an 80” television for my wife 🤣 — Gregory T Benninger (@waileagreg) December 19, 2023

We’ve got some expensive bags. I will truly never understand why women spend money on bags. It makes NO sense to me at all, but it’s also not my money.

If it makes your significant other happy and you have the cash, then do what you want.

$2100 on a Luis Vuitton purse for my wife, the hardest working woman on the planet. — The American Dream is real! (@the_realsandman) December 19, 2023

And of course, jewelry is on the list.

Was at the mall many years ago, ex gf was looking at stuff at a jewelry store, i come back, and stand next to her, and this guy is working us both, i end up, some how buying her a $1500 necklace 5 mins later for xmas. — Chris in STL (@seeeek) December 19, 2023

Tiffany diamond earring studs for my wife whose name is Tiffany. She has worn them nearly every day for a decade, so the value was there. — spartanprez (@SpartanPrez) December 19, 2023

This guy gifted himself a new cell phone for under $1,000. I’m not even sure if this is really much of a flex, but props to him.

The greatest xmas present i have gifted myself was my samsung galaxy s23+ puchased last august for $920 from amazon, did not wait to open on dec25 — AJAX (@phuquett33429) December 19, 2023

Honestly, going to Disney for just $1,500 including airfare seems like one hell of a bargain. This guy seems to have gotten away with a steal.

Over $1500 on a trip to Disney with my then 9 year old daughter. She opened it Christmas Day and we flew out that afternoon. — Matt Berry (@GolferMatt23) December 19, 2023

And we have a couple people who went out and bought their significant other a vehicle. That’s taking things to a new level. That’s a big boy move.

2008 Jaguar XKR … sweet car for my sweetheart pic.twitter.com/wc4asCk5PH — BardwellSR (@bardwellsr) December 19, 2023

Bought my husband a Chevy Tahoe. — Know It All (@KnowItA98121900) December 19, 2023

And this response takes the cake by a mile. This guy paid off the remaining $100,000 on his parents’ mortgage.

Remember that “send the calvary and don’t ask why” card you can get in life? If giving your dad a Miracle on Ice jersey gets the job done, then paying off a $100,000 mortgage absolutely does.

$100k. Paid off my parents mortgage. — insearchofpar (@insearchofpar) December 19, 2023

Across the board, it seems like a few thousands dollars is the max for most people. The next level involves vehicles and after that one guy hit the $100,000 mark. Want to get in on the action? Let me know the most expensive Christmas gift you’ve ever bought at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.