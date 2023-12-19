OutKick Readers Reveal Shockingly Expensive Christmas Purchases

Videos by OutKick
What’s the most expensive Christmas gift you’ve ever purchased?
With the holiday just under a week away, I found myself wondering what the average person likes to spend on friends and family.
Is it a lot? Is it a little? Somewhere in the middle? Well, there was only one way to find out. Go to the OutKick audience and get it straight from the source.
Turns out, our readers have some expensive tastes. I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised. After all, our readers revealed that they have bought some VERY expensive drinks over the years. Not everyone gets to be a rural blue-collar guy like myself who sticks to light beer with the occasional margarita.
OutKick readers have bought some very expensive gifts.
That same vibe carried over into the Christmas gift section. Let’s take a dive into the most expensive gifts OutKick readers have ever purchased.
I’ll start to get the ball rolling. My dad is a HUGE Miracle on Ice fan and watches the movie probably a couple times a year. I surprised him a few years ago with a framed jersey signed by the team. That jersey is now held in a secure location in a setup that rivals what was seen in “National Treasure.”
As one of my friends said, there are very few cards you get in life where you can get on the phone and say, “Send the calvary and don’t ask why,” but gifting a signed Miracle on Ice jersey probably gets you that favor with anyone. Let me know your thoughts on the jersey at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I’ll tell you how much it cost there!
Also, this photo was taken shortly after it was given to him. I could write a book on the amount of secrecy it took to hide this beast without him finding it, and yes, I realize I used to be fat. Stop drinking soda!
As for all our lovable readers, you’ve also put up some numbers. This guy claims he bought an 80″ TV for his wife. Sounds like a gift for himself! I understand the vibe because I once bought my girlfriend a surround sound system shortly before conference title weekend a couple years ago. Checkers, not chess.
We’ve got some expensive bags. I will truly never understand why women spend money on bags. It makes NO sense to me at all, but it’s also not my money.
If it makes your significant other happy and you have the cash, then do what you want.
And of course, jewelry is on the list.
This guy gifted himself a new cell phone for under $1,000. I’m not even sure if this is really much of a flex, but props to him.
Honestly, going to Disney for just $1,500 including airfare seems like one hell of a bargain. This guy seems to have gotten away with a steal.
And we have a couple people who went out and bought their significant other a vehicle. That’s taking things to a new level. That’s a big boy move.
And this response takes the cake by a mile. This guy paid off the remaining $100,000 on his parents’ mortgage.
Remember that “send the calvary and don’t ask why” card you can get in life? If giving your dad a Miracle on Ice jersey gets the job done, then paying off a $100,000 mortgage absolutely does.
Across the board, it seems like a few thousands dollars is the max for most people. The next level involves vehicles and after that one guy hit the $100,000 mark. Want to get in on the action? Let me know the most expensive Christmas gift you’ve ever bought at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.