Most Expensive Beer? Cheapest Hot Dog? Breaking Down NFL Concession Prices By Team

An analysis of NFL stadium prices by Sidelines revealed just how much football fans are dishing out on food and beer.

The numbers are interesting and don’t necessarily correlate to the better teams charging higher concession prices.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the cheapest place to satisfy your hot dog needs. They charge only $2 for a frankfurter.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field charges the most for a single beer. (Getty Images)

Eagles fans are paying the most for a single beer at $14.67. The pain might be worth it however, as they remain the only undefeated team at 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Cheapest beer? That’s a tie amongst the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets at $6.25.

Bizarrely, even though the Jets and the Giants both play at MetLife Stadium (in New Jersey by the way, not New York despite the teams names…) the same beer will cost $5 more at Giants games. Hot dogs are also $0.50 more at Big Blue games.

Meanwhile you’re going to pay for the most expensive hot dog to watch one of the worst teams in the league in the Las Vegas Raiders. The $8 food along with a beer will cost you $20.

TOTAL COST OF A BEER AND A HOT DOG

(Numeric data from sidelines.io)

Concessions only bring in a small percentage of total stadium revenue, with the rest going to ticket sales, sponsors, parking and merchandise. However, concessions also bring in huge profit margins.

At $21.75, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium home of the Chargers and Rams is the most expensive place to satisfy your needs.

Any fan going to a professional sporting event these days knows that it’s going to cost a ridiculous amount. That’s why fans are frustrated when their team and ownership doesn’t perform. Between ticket prices, parking, merchandise and concessions, a family of 4 is spending a TON of money.

Hopefully with this list, families can better plan their Sunday outing.

Luckily the solution is just a few feet away from your local stadium entrance.

It’s called Tailgating.