‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Is Back Modeling Bikinis After Surgery

Now this is what I call a comeback. French model Thylane Blondeau aka the “most beautiful girl in the world” is back modeling after multiple surgeries.

The 21-year-old model/clothing designer was forced to take a break in late 2021 due to several complications from ovarian cysts. She underwent multiple surgeries and is back modeling bikinis.

She shared at the time that she ended up in the hospital after an ovarian cyst “exploded in her stomach.”

Blondeau’s return to bikini modeling came on Thursday in the form of a beach photo shoot for Etam. A look at that photo shoot shows she picked up right where she left off.

Image credit/Etam

This might have been Blondeau’s formal return to bikini modeling, but she’s been back in a bikini on Instagram for a few months now.

Her more than 5.8 million followers didn’t have to wait for Thursday’s photo shoot to catch her return. That’s reason enough to follow along.

With almost six million Instagram followers you can probably gather that Blondeau isn’t your average Instagram model. And you’re right. She has an impressive resume that starts with her parents.

The two-time “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” titleholder is the daughter of former French soccer player Patrick Blondeau and actress/fashion designer Veronika Loubry.

On top of the good genes, she’s had a very long career in modeling. She got her start as a model at the age of 4. She has since appeared in many publications and on many runways. Blondeau also founded her own clothing brand.