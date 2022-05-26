Joe Scarborough Angered That Marco Rubio Questions NBA For Politicizing School Shooting While Kowtowing To China

Joe Scarborough spent part of his morning accusing Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) of “whataboutism” for questioning the NBA for politicizing the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas while doing business with China, a country that’s committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Wednesday, the NBA encouraged fans to demand gun reform from their local politicians ahead of the Heat-Celtics playoff game. In response, Rubio tweeted the following:

The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America pic.twitter.com/VUXpOBbw7j — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 26, 2022

Scarborough didn’t like that comparison. It angered him.

“If Americans [are] getting slaughtered, Marco makes you talk about China,” Scarborough said on Morning Joe.

“If you see these little children who have been slaughtered, you don’t want to talk about that slaughter, you don’t want to talk about Americans being killed, you want to talk about China? Nobody’s buying that bullsh*t, Marco. Nobody.”

That’s an angry Joe.

Notice that the NBA wasn’t merely honoring the victims of the shooting but instead encouraging fans to take a political stance. Acknowledging the murdered children is not political, it’s human. Telling people to contact their politicians, however, is political.

The NBA chose to inject politics into its moment of silence.

Scarborough, not Rubio, is the one doing the distracting here. Scarborough is deflecting the conversation away from the NBA attacking the American government while kowtowing to a government that subjects Uyghurs to slave labor, concentration camps, and forced abortions and sterilizations.

Pointing out hypocrisy is hardly the definition of whataboutism.