Videos by OutKick

Moriah Mills continues to go off the deep end when it comes to Zion Williamson.

Mills, who used to shoot porn for major adult entertainment companies, has unleashed her fury on Zion Williamson after he announced he was having a baby with his girlfriend.

The former now-retired porn star apparently felt she was in a relationship with Zion and he cut and run on her. That led to unbelievably graphic and inappropriate tweets divulging the details of their relationship.

She was eventually suspended from Twitter after threatening to release sex tapes allegedly featuring the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Now, she’s taken things a step further.

Moriah Mills shows off Zion tattoo.

Mills decided going wild on Twitter wasn’t enough to get back at Zion Williamson. Instead of packing up and going home after getting suspended from the social media site, she decided to get some new ink.

Specifically, she had “Zion” tattooed on her face. To make the situation even stranger, she captioned the video, “Stamped and locked in so you it’s real.”

Totally normal and rational behavior.

Is it a real tattoo?

The only way this situation is a little less crazy is if this isn’t a real tattoo. It would still be unhinged and bizarre behavior, but slightly less so from getting “Zion” permanently tattooed on her face.

There’s some speculation in the comments section it might not be real. Others believe it’s absolutely real.

Either way, it seems to be the latest sign Moriah Mills simply loves attention. She flamed Zion on Twitter in graphic fashion, threatened to release sex tapes and now has a (possibly real or fake) tattoo of his name on her face.

Does any of that sound like the conduct of someone who is doing well in life? The answer is no. Not at all.

Moriah Mills gets Zion tattoo on her face, but is it real? (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Moriah Mills’ friends, if she has any, should tell her to put the phone down, get off social media and find someone to talk to. The former porn star is clearly in need of better advice than whatever she might be receiving.