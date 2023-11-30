Social Media Flips Out At Morgan Wallen Dominating Spotify Wrapped

Videos by OutKick
Some people are surprised to learn Morgan Wallen is very popular.
Spotify’s annual wrapped data is out, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody paying attention, the popular country singer was all over it.
He has the most streamed track of 2023 in America with “Last Night” and the most streamed album with “One Thing At A Time.”
His current run of absolute domination isn’t slowing down. In fact, he’s seemingly growing more popular and powerful with every passing day.
That had people on X freaking out and also cracking some jokes.
Social media users react to Morgan Wallen dominating Spotify Wrapped.
It didn’t take long for Wallen to start trending once people started sharing their wrapped data. Some people appeared legit upset, while others were more interested in just cracking lighthearted jokes.
Either way, a lot of people seem to think if Morgan Wallen was on your Spotify Wrapped and you helped boost his profile, then there’s a good chance you were at the Capitol on January 6th.
Take a look at some of the viral reactions below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
For the record, I am a huge Morgan Wallen fan, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with listening to his music.
It’s absolutely outstanding. Why do people hate it? It boils down to two things. A couple years ago when he was drunk messing around with his friends, Wallen said a racial slur that was caught on camera at the end of the night upon returning home. It wasn’t malicious, but stupid nonetheless. He apologized, and anyone paying attention could recognize that while it was very dumb, he wasn’t looking to hurt people and didn’t have hate in his heart.
Yet, there was a massive campaign to cancel him, and he blew through it like a blowtorch going through soft butter. The other reason people like to trash Morgan Wallen is because he’s popular and successful. Some people simply hate success and have to hate whatever everyone else loves.
Enter X users going wild because Morgan Wallen, once again, dominated Spotify.
In case you’re wondering (and I know you are!), I had several Wallen songs on my most listened to songs of the year. “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” is an absolute jam, and I won’t apologize for rocking out to it.
Here’s some more free advice. Listen to whatever music you like. This is America. Listen to rap, rock, country, classical or don’t listen to music at all. That’s up to you. If you love Morgan Wallen, more power to you. If you don’t, that’s your choice. Personally, I’m a huge fan, and would love to catch him in concert. And before anyone flips out on social media, I was on my couch on January 6th. Let’s go ahead and get that on the record for some of the losers above. Send me your reactions to the backlash to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.