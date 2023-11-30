Social Media Flips Out At Morgan Wallen Dominating Spotify Wrapped

Videos by OutKick

Some people are surprised to learn Morgan Wallen is very popular.

Spotify’s annual wrapped data is out, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody paying attention, the popular country singer was all over it.

He has the most streamed track of 2023 in America with “Last Night” and the most streamed album with “One Thing At A Time.”

His current run of absolute domination isn’t slowing down. In fact, he’s seemingly growing more popular and powerful with every passing day.

That had people on X freaking out and also cracking some jokes.

Social media users on X react to Morgan Wallen being popular on Spotify. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Social media users react to Morgan Wallen dominating Spotify Wrapped.

It didn’t take long for Wallen to start trending once people started sharing their wrapped data. Some people appeared legit upset, while others were more interested in just cracking lighthearted jokes.

Either way, a lot of people seem to think if Morgan Wallen was on your Spotify Wrapped and you helped boost his profile, then there’s a good chance you were at the Capitol on January 6th.

Imma assume you’re racist if you got Morgan Wallen & Luke Combs in your spotify wrapped — noah 🔅 (@nozwuzhere) November 29, 2023

If you’re a grown man and have Morgan Wallen and Hardy in your top 5 on Spotify you need to do some serious soul searching — Han (@YellawoodHan) November 29, 2023

If you have Morgan Wallen in your Spotify wrapped where were you on January 6th? — Larry David (@frankiecee96) November 29, 2023

i need all of you to know right now for legal purposes that the only reason i listed to even ONE MINUTE of morgan wallen this year was because he wrote ‘98 Braves and my ‘98 Braves were eliminated in the first round of the stanley cup playoffs — grace (sport mode) (@GRobs_Boston) November 30, 2023

yall are actually scaring me with the amount of morgan wallen in your top artists/songs like oh my god???? pic.twitter.com/m0IE5wv53u — starr’s house🍂🏠 (@__shiningstarr) November 29, 2023

One of my girls got Morgan wallen as her top artist pic.twitter.com/dCN2M2pRzJ — Patty (@pattykkot) November 29, 2023

if morgan wallen is in your spotify wrapped top artists i’m embarrassed for you i’m sorry — maddie 🪐 (@maddatattat) November 29, 2023

people posting their top 5 with Morgan wallen in it is so embarrassing — erin (@erinobriien) November 29, 2023

y’all have morgan wallen on your spotify wrapped and you’re posting that? youre not embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/KAAU51R45Z — oscar ᱬ (@ocgtalking) November 29, 2023

starting a list of the people with morgan wallen on their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/eFf0H8aSJV — Birdley (@BradleyDGarland) November 29, 2023

irl having Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift as her two top artists pic.twitter.com/GLwuLWCSn4 — lucy 🎄 (@dawseykins) November 30, 2023

Very disappointed to see so many people’s top artist be Morgan Wallen — chlo ‎◡̈ (@chlopoww) November 29, 2023

Morgan Wallen is a racist asshole and y’all still stream…not shocked!! Y’all always overlook stuff unless it’s trendy to be upset about it 🥱 #BLM ✊🏽 in the bio but he in your top 5….makes no sense to me!! A clan of performative degenerates 👋🏽pic.twitter.com/jyDeSLVR5K — danté 🫶🏽 (@theemissdante) November 29, 2023

seeing morgan wallen on someone’s spotify wrapped is such a jump scare you think you know someone and bam — anna (@anna649708) November 30, 2023

responding to every gay who has morgan wallen in their spotify wrapped by asking where they were on january 6th pic.twitter.com/LxPwVpZ1Kn — chase. (@cfree94) November 29, 2023

If Morgan Wallen was your top artist… maybe keep that to yourself? — Maisie (@maisiegcook) November 29, 2023

Some of y’all sharing Morgan Wallen being your top artist?



pic.twitter.com/yOqAsi7mlr — Jolly Cesar 🎄 (@WhatsUpGuysItsC) November 29, 2023

For the record, I am a huge Morgan Wallen fan, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with listening to his music.

It’s absolutely outstanding. Why do people hate it? It boils down to two things. A couple years ago when he was drunk messing around with his friends, Wallen said a racial slur that was caught on camera at the end of the night upon returning home. It wasn’t malicious, but stupid nonetheless. He apologized, and anyone paying attention could recognize that while it was very dumb, he wasn’t looking to hurt people and didn’t have hate in his heart.

Yet, there was a massive campaign to cancel him, and he blew through it like a blowtorch going through soft butter. The other reason people like to trash Morgan Wallen is because he’s popular and successful. Some people simply hate success and have to hate whatever everyone else loves.

Enter X users going wild because Morgan Wallen, once again, dominated Spotify.

In case you’re wondering (and I know you are!), I had several Wallen songs on my most listened to songs of the year. “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” is an absolute jam, and I won’t apologize for rocking out to it.

Here’s some more free advice. Listen to whatever music you like. This is America. Listen to rap, rock, country, classical or don’t listen to music at all. That’s up to you. If you love Morgan Wallen, more power to you. If you don’t, that’s your choice. Personally, I’m a huge fan, and would love to catch him in concert. And before anyone flips out on social media, I was on my couch on January 6th. Let’s go ahead and get that on the record for some of the losers above. Send me your reactions to the backlash to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.