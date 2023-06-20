Morgan Wallen’s Son Seriously Injured In Dog Attack

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen’s son Indigo had to be rushed to the hospital after a brutal dog attack.

Indigo’s mother KT Smith announced on her Instagram story that the two-year-old child was attacked by her dog, named Legend, Sunday, according to Page Six. Legend is a Great Pyrenees. Male dogs of that breed can easily weigh more than 100 pounds.

“Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” Smith explained.

Despite the brutal and dangerous attack, Smith doesn’t plan on putting down the dog that harmed her son.

Morgan Wallen’s son attacked by a dog. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

KT Smith explains her son being attacked by the family dog.

“Since then, we have been looking for options, and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do, apparently — what the world tells you to do — is to put the dog down because they are aggressive…I know I don’t want him to go to a kill shelter…and shelters are full,” Smith further explained to her large Instagram following.

She got Legend in 2022 from a rescue shelter. Now, she’s going to get rid of the dog, but it’s unclear what its ultimate fate will be.

Morgan Wallen’s son is very lucky.

All things considered, it sounds like Indigo is very lucky. Morgan Wallen’s son is just two years old, and was attacked by a massive dog.

Great Pyrenees is a huge breed. Even if the attack was over in a second, it could have ended much worse than just some stitches.

I once witnessed a dog attack to a little girl’s face that was something you couldn’t imagine out of a horror movie. We all love dogs. They’re a man’s best friend but dogs that attack people simply around them.

It sounds like Morgan Wallen’s son Indigo experienced a dangerous and terrifying situation, but will ultimately be okay.

Hopefully, the situation is handled appropriately moving forward. It only takes a dog to snap once to change a life in the worst of ways.