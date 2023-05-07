Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen was canceled for about 48 hours last month after canceling his concert at Ole Miss just minutes before it was set to start. Many of his fans melted down and vowed never to listen to his music again— some even sued.

That didn’t last long, of course. Wallen is still on top of the country music world and his tour picked back up after some time off on Friday night with Paulina Gretzky in attendance.

Before taking the stage in Florida, the 29-year-old addressed his fans for the first time since the cancelation in Oxford. Wallen opened his ‘One Night At A Time Tour’ with two nights in Mississippi, which marked Vaught-Hemingway Stadium’s first concert.

However, after rocking out on night one, he had to cancel night two because he lost his voice. While many musicians have canceled concerts because of vocal cord issues, it was the way in which Wallen did so that caused the problem.

All of the openers had played. The entire stadium was full. His entire merch stand had sold out.

And then, just minutes before Wallen was set to take the stage, the cancelation was announced. People were pissed, and rightfully so.

Morgan Wallen is trying to make it right!

Wallen proceeded to cancel his next three shows for “vocal rest” before finally issuing a personal apology on Instagram on Friday. He also added that his team is working to reschedule the concert in Oxford, and that they are “very close” to having a date.

This is big news for Wallen fans in the Magnolia state, but also for Ole Miss athletics. It is another opportunity to cash-in with help from the biggest star in country music.

Although Wallen’s previous concert was canceled, and all tickets were refunded at the point of sale, the University of Mississippi athletic department still made a fortune. Millions, in fact!

We’re still going to have to settle out with the promoters and the artist and all of those things, but it will be several million dollars at the end of the day that will come back to the athletics department, which is great. That’s very welcome revenue in this time and age. We need to find those new and creative revenue streams. — Athletic Director Keith Carter, via Inside The Rebels

Ole Miss came out on top in a big way, even after refunding tickets and parking and all of that. If Wallen is to return, like he said on Instagram, that number will only go up!