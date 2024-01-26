Morgan Wallen Flips Out After Unreleased Music Become Public: LISTEN

Videos by OutKick

Morgan Wallen is livid with his old record label, and he made that crystal clear with a Thursday night Instagram post.

Wallen has become the biggest name in country music over the past few years with a truly incredible rise. The man is unstoppable, and sells out stadiums wherever he goes.

His incredible level of fame and success is likely the reason why Panacea Records – his old label – dropped a 10-year anniversary of the “Stand Alone” EP with lots of previously unreleased songs.

I listened to it all Friday, and I think Morgan Wallen fans will absolutely find the songs fun and entertaining. While not his best work, the tracks are still very solid.

Well, we know one person who isn’t happy with the unreleased songs becoming public:

Morgan Wallen.

Morgan Wallen seethes after unreleased songs become public.

Wallen hopped on Instagram Thursday night amid the unreleased tracks becoming public for the first time, and to say he wasn’t happy doesn’t begin to do the situation justice.

The country music star wrote to start, “Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation. We made 13 songs. Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out. I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, ‘Spin You Around.'”

Pretty simple so far, right? Well, things took a turn after he laid out the backstory for his millions of fans.

Morgan Wallen seethes about unreleased music from years ago becoming public. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

“Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a “10th Anniversary” edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers. For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in. It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists,” Wallen continued.

He then wanted to make sure all his loyal followers and listeners knew this music wasn’t new and he wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Wallen announced he re-recorded “Spin You Around,” will donate $100,000 to the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program to help young artists protect their IP and let fans know they’ll know directly from him when there’s new music.

You can read his full explanation of what happened in the Instagram post below.

Morgan Wallen is also not the first major music artist to deal with major issues with an old label. Taylor Swift – the only singer more famous on the planet than Wallen at the current moment – feuded for years with Big Machine Records about the use of her old music.

The disputes with her old album led Swift to re-record a lot of her music. Wallen now finds himself in a very similar situation with him re-recording “Spin You Around” as his old label dumps new music on the market.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it’s clear Wallen isn’t taking his old music becoming public without a fight. Also, it’s not even bad music. He has nothing to be ashamed of. Disagree? Agree? Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your opinions on the situation.