Is Morgan Wallen Hitching Up With Josie Canseco In London?

Morgan Wallen’s run of absolute domination now includes spending time with Josie Canseco.

The country music star has been on an unreal roll over the past several years. People tried to cancel him after a drunken racial slur, and he cruised through that by dropping the hottest album of 2023, dominating the charts and having the most streamed song on Spotify.

Oh, yeah, he’s also selling out every single stadium he steps into. The only singer with more pull right now in the world is Taylor Swift.

Much like momentum leading to one bad thing becoming two, the same is true when talking about positives. If you string together some wins, then you start to win in a huge way.

It appears Wallen is now, perhaps, doing a little winning off the stage.

Morgan Wallen spends time with Josie Canseco in London. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Morgan Wallen spotted with Josie Canseco.

Wallen, who is currently single, hit up a London hotel and restaurant with the daughter of Jose Canseco, according to TMZ.

They eventually bolted out of Chiltern Firehouse in the early morning hours together, and while it’s not clear if they’re dating, TMZ claimed “the two where having a great time.” Read into that as much as you’d like and hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do you spend time in the early morning hours with people you’re not on great terms with? I certainly didn’t during my single days, which we can discuss at a different date.

For now, the focus is on Morgan Wallen and Josie Canseco. And with cuffing season already months in, it’s certainly fair to speculate.

Canseco is a blast from the past.

I must admit that I haven’t heard about Josie Canseco in a very long time. It’s like the “Star Wars” scene where Obi-Wan Kenobi hears his name for the first time in years in “A New Hope.” Yes, I’m a nerd when it comes to my reference points. I’m not sorry.

She used to be the next “It girl” on the internet back in like 2016. Then, she just kind of disappeared and really never blew up further, despite several high-profile relationships.

Allow me to put my detective cap on for a second. Being spotted with Morgan Wallen is the most relevant thing Josie Canseco has done in years. Sorry if that triggers anyone, but it’s true.

Could she be using the “Neon Star” singer for clout or is the start of a serious relationship? We report, you decide.

Again, I don’t know of a single instance where I spent time with someone deep into the early morning hours just for the hell of it, but I’m an old man at this point. Who knows what these young kids get up to these days. For now, we remain on high alert to find out if #WallenCanseco2024 takes the country by storm.