Morgan Wallen Announces Positive Health Update: ‘We Back’

Morgan Wallen is ready to get back to letting it rip on the mic.

The country music superstar had to put his tour on pause after suffering health issues impacting his voice, and while his decision to step away makes sense, fans weren’t overly pleased.

There was mass outrage after he canceled a show at Ole Miss minutes before he was supposed to take the stage. He attempted to return in the following days before shutting things down for an extended period of time.

Morgan Wallen is “back.”

After taking several weeks off and getting treatment to help his voice recover, the country music star is officially ready to get back to work.

“Also, the doc cleared me to talk and since… we back,” Wallen wrote on his Instagram story last week, according to Fox News.

It’s not exactly clear when Wallen might get back on stage. The next date listed on his website is June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

It appears that’s likely his return, but that could, of course, change.

Morgan Wallen cleared to return to singing after struggling with voice issues. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This update will make fans very happy.

This is great news for Morgan Wallen and all of his fans. He’s the biggest name in country music, and people were livid when his tour came to a grinding halt due to his health issues.

Now, after losing his voice and having to cancel several shows, he’s cleared to start singing again. This should be music to your ears (no pun intended) if you’re a fan of his music and are hoping to catch a show over the coming months.

Morgan Wallen announces positive health update. He’s been cleared to return to singing. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Let’s hope Wallen manages to remain healthy because the “One Thing at a Time” singer is a generational country music talent. The last thing fans want to see is him canceling more shows. That won’t make a single person happy.