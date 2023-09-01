Women Get In A Hall Of Fame Porta Potty Brawl At Morgan Wallen Concert

Videos by OutKick

Some women at a Morgan Wallen concert thought throwing punches near the porta potties was a great idea.

An absolutely incredible video has gone viral of a group of women brawling Wednesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Wallen’s show. Instead of enjoying some of the country music star’s music, they decided fighting inside a mobile toilet was a better idea.

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say this is one of the greatest fight videos I’ve ever seen. It’s a first ballot hall of fame video. Give it a watch below, and then we can dive in.

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

Women fight at a Morgan Wallen concert.

Like I said, it’s one of the most insane fight videos I’ve ever seen. Everything about it is internet gold. The best part is without question the woman 13 seconds in who turns around to hand her drink to someone else so she can get in on the action.

That’s a veteran move. As a [redacted] Delta Force legend once told me, everyone wants to get some play once the action starts.

The action started, and that lady had to get in on it. She just wasn’t bringing her drink. Drinks at concerts are absurdly expensive. Priorities. Secure the drink first. Then go save your friend getting whooped at the Morgan Wallen concert.

I also love the guy who attempted to break it up and soon found himself fighting two women. He decided that wasn’t worth whatever he was being paid and tapped out. Smart decision. Not everyone has that dog in them.

I also need to know who the lady was yelling at the 49 second mark. Was it her boyfriend? She looked pissed she didn’t get the backup she was expecting. That guy might be sleeping on the couch for a while if he’s her significant other.

Now, would I recommend brawling in a porta potty? Absolutely not, but these women have that dog in them. To be honest, there’s nothing more annoying than a fake country girl who thinks she’s a lot tougher than she actually is. Something tells me that played a factor in this entire situation.

Women brawl during a Morgan Wallen concert. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

No matter what, these women showed up to a Morgan Wallen concert and got into a massive melee. On behalf of the internet, I’d like to say thank you! It was truly epic.