Morgan Wallen Puts Cringe Acting Skills On Display In Drake Music Video

Morgan Wallen might be great at making country music, but his acting leaves a bit to be desired.

Everyone knows there are a lot of fans of Wallen here at OutKick. The man is an absolute star in the music industry, and the only singer more popular than him right now is Taylor Swift.

He’s been on an absolutely unstoppable run for several years. He dropped the hottest album of 2023, had the most popular song on Spotify and he simply doesn’t know how to lose.

Know what else he seemingly doesn’t know what to do? Act. The man might have some pipes, but when it comes to acting, he’s lacking just a bit. That was on full display when he starred in Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” music video.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Morgan Wallen puts acting skills on display in Drake music video.

Big yikes from our guy Morgan Wallen. That was…..uh….something. I’m not even sure how to describe his brief appearance.

Could his line “I didn’t like her…I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway” been delivered in a more awkward fashion? Is it even possible?

Again, I’m a big fan of Morgan Wallen’s music. I’ve been listening to “Neon Star” a ton ever since “One Thing at a Time” dropped. It’s a banger.

Hell, I spend a lot of time at a bar in Washington D.C. – Dirty Water – that regularly blasts Morgan Wallen, and we all love it. Do not take this as me not liking Morgan Wallen.

However, some people just aren’t cut out for everything. The man can drop platinum albums, but his acting skills might not be good enough for a B-movie.

I don’t want to go full Siskel and Ebert here, but it was awkward, uncomfortable and definitely a bit cringe. The man is a country music star. Why is he in a rap music video to begin with?

Morgan Wallen stars in Drake music video, but his acting skills leave something to be desired! (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Stick with what you know and dance with who brought you. Morgan Wallen is a first ballot hall of fame singer, but he is not an actor. And that’s okay! I’m out here putting up content on the internet, but I’m not slinging passes on Sundays in the NFL. We all have our lanes, and acting is definitely not for Wallen.