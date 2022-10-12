Women Get Into An Epic Brawl During A Morgan Wallen Concert

A group of women embraced some carnage during a recent Morgan Wallen concert.

While most people go to a Morgan Wallen concert to drink a few beers and sing a bunch of country hits, the women in Arlington, Texas this past Saturday apparently went for a very different reason.

They were there to try to land absolute bombs during one of the better melees we’ve seen in a minute or two. Fire it up and enjoy the chaos.

Fighting during large events is definitely not something that is rare or unheard of. In fact, for those of you who follow OutKick’s incredible Joe Kinsey, you see more fight footage in a week than the UFC puts on during most pay-per-view events.

You mix large crowds and alcohol, and it doesn’t take a math genius to figure out odds are somebody will eventually start swinging.

Fans fight during a Morgan Wallen concert. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dtxdaily/status/1578971813862084609)

Usually, it’s guys who have a few too many beers and all of a sudden think they’re auditioning for Dana White’s next event.

In this event, it was a group of women trying to hammer each other, and it sure was something. What was the woman in the black shirt doing? What was her fighting method?

She was just swinging her arms around seemingly without any kind of plan.

Women throw punches during a Morgan Wallen concert in Texas. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dtxdaily/status/1578971813862084609)

Next time, just grab another drink, kick back to some of Wallen’s best tunes and do your best to not get your face rocked. I can’t believe that even needs to be said, but here we are.