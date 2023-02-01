Mookie Betts Is One Of 108 Bowlers Competing At US Open In Indianapolis This Week

Videos by OutKick

It’s almost infuriating how good Mookie Betts is at sports.

The Dodgers outfielder is almost assuredly on his way to a Hall of Fame baseball career.

Betts had another MVP caliber season in 2022, racking up 6.6 WAR, according to Fangraphs, adding 35 home runs in a down year for offense.

He won the 2018 MVP Award with the Red Sox. He’s a two-time World Series champion. His baseball instincts are among the best in the game, and he plays elite defense.

But baseball might not even be Betts’ best sport.

The Indianapolis Star is covering the upcoming US Open of Bowling in Indianapolis, where 108 bowlers will be competing to win a championship.

One of them is Mookie Betts.

To be fair, he did receive a special invitation from tournament organizers, but that doesn’t mean his spot wasn’t deserved.

A few years ago, he bowled not one, but two perfect games in a matter of weeks.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 17: Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox bowls during the 2019 State Farm Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational on January 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for PBA)

Does Betts Have a Chance?

According to the Indy Star, he was right around the middle of the pack after the end of his qualifying set.

While that might not seem impressive, he was tied with one of the world’s best bowlers, Jason Belmonte.

Given the “demanding lane conditions” the Star referenced, that’s not a terrible result.

Betts may not win the tournament, but he certainly has an argument to be there on merit alone.

The superstar outfielder has just a few weeks before the start of MLB’s spring training. With a number of prominent Dodgers having departed, this season may be a bit different than his first few years in LA.

There will also be a number of rule changes to contend with, some of which he may not like.

READ: MOOKIE BETTS TELLS OUTKICK 360 HE SUPPORTS ‘HUMAN ELEMENT’ IN BASEBALL

But no matter how he and his team performs on the field, at least he’ll always have the lanes to come back to.