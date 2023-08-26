Mookie Betts Gets Warm Welcome From Red Sox Fans In Return To Fenway

Videos by OutKick

In an already memorable season for Mookie Betts, there may be no bigger series than this weekend’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

Betts started his career in Boston, with five and a half spectacular seasons in a Red Sox uniform from 2014-2019. His 2018 season was especially remarkable, with 32 homers and 30 steals and a .346/.438/.640 batting line. That year culminated in a well-deserved MVP award and a World Series title.

And just over a year later, he was gone.

Despite playing in one of the country’s biggest markets, coming up through the Red Sox farm system, being a fan favorite and leading the team to a World Series, the team decided before the season they wouldn’t sign the soon-to-be free agent to a lengthy, lucrative extension.

And so the Dodgers pounced.

Just before the 2020 season started, Betts was sent to Los Angeles, and almost immediately afterwards, signed to a massive 12-year, $365 million contract. And then won a World Series that season too.

Now in his fourth season in LA, Betts finally returned to Boston. And Red Sox fans let him know how much they missed him.

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."



BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 25: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he gives a curtain call before batting during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on August 25, 2023 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts Is The One Who Got Away

The Betts trade was inexplicable for Boston the second it was made.

It’s one thing for small market teams to let homegrown players leave when they reach free agency. But what’s the point of being the Boston Red Sox if you’re going to trade players like Mookie Betts when they get expensive?

The Dodgers took advantage of Boston’s cheapness, locking him down before ever reaching the open market. And they’re reaping the rewards.

Betts was outstanding in 2020, racking up 2.8 wins in just 55 games, with 16 homers and his typically excellent defense. But that’s paled in comparison to his 2023 campaign.

Despite Ronald Acuna’s excellence, Betts has quietly become the MVP frontrunner. Yet again.

Entering Friday’s game against the Red Sox, he was hitting .310/.405/.605, a batting line 71% better than league average. On top of 34 homers, 105 runs and 89 runs batted in, Betts has played above average defense at second base and even filled at shortstop occasionally.

Sure enough, his 7 Fangraphs WAR now ranks first in Major League Baseball, ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Acuna and teammate Freddie Freeman.

Doesn’t get much better than that.

Think the Boston front office wishes they could have that trade back? It’s pretty clear from their reaction that the fans sure do.