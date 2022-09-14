Montrezl Harrell Talks NBA With Cops During Weed Bust, Trash Talks 76ers

Montrezl Harrell was caught with a sizable amount of weed after being pulled over in Kentucky back in May. Newly released video footage from police shows that it may have been the most casual weed bust of all time. Cops were even asking the 28-year-old plenty of questions about the NBA during the process.

Harrell was pulled over after cops said he and a friend in another car were following too closely. Once the cops realized they had just pulled over an NBA player they hit him with a bunch of questions about the league.

In the video obtained by TMZ you can hear cops asking Harrell about LaMelo Ball, his former teammate in Charlotte.

“He’s a cool person,” Harrell said. “A regular kid, at the end of the day, people got to understand he’s a kid.”

The cop later responded by saying “I think his dad messed him up.”

One of the cops went on to ask Harrell which team had the worst facilities in the league. Interestingly enough, Harrell said Philadelphia did, which is bold given that he recently signed with the 76ers.

While rattling off questions for Harrell, the cops eventually found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack inside the car.

“Damn, didn’t know that was in there,” Harrell very casually responded after the cops pulled out the weed.

Ultimately, cops issued a citation to Harrell and the other man he was with before letting them go. Harrell was eventually charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana but cut a plea deal with prosecutors last month to close the case.