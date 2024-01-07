Montana Drops Fire Hype Video Featuring Hollywood Star For FCS Title Game

Videos by OutKick

The Montana Grizzlies brought some serious heat with the team’s hype video for the FCS title game.

Montana faces South Dakota State down in Frisco, Texas for the FCS national title, and it should be an outstanding game.

FCS football is criminally underrated, and it’s great to mix it in with some NFL action today. It should be an absolute dogfight on the field.

As we always say at OutKick, you can’t have a major college football game without a great hype video. Well, the Grizzlies certainly didn’t miss.

Montana plays South Dakota State in the FCS title game. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

Montana drops electric hype video for FCS title game.

Montana dropped an epic hype video that perfectly merged the vibe of the state with football action, but the most impressive part was the narration.

J.K. Simmons, one of the best actors in America, hopped on the mic to do the voiceover ahead of his alma mater fighting for a championship.

Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That’s a hell of a hype video. Ohio State has had the best hype video machine for a very long time, but this one from Montana is among the best we’ve ever seen.

The narration from Simmons took this video from being great to being truly elite. I have chills, and I don’t even have a dog in this fight.

You know a hype video is outstanding when a school I despise (I briefly attended Montana State way back in the day) is getting praise from me.

I personally think the Grizzlies are awful and I fully embrace the Bobcats in the Brawl of the Wild. However, we get paid to tell the truth, and this hype video is a shot of adrenaline to the soul. There’s no other way to describe it.

Even as a Montana State guy, I can admit the Grizz through absolute heat ahead of playing South Dakota State.

Montana drops epic hype video for FCS title game against South Dakota State. (Photo by Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana/Getty Images)

You can catch the FCS title game at 2:00 p.m. EST on ABC, and hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It should be a fun one to close out the FCS season.