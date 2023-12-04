Montana/Delaware FCS Playoff Snow Game Was Majestic: PHOTOS

Montana and Delaware played one of the coolest weather games fans have seen in a long time.

The Grizzlies smacked the Fightin’ Blue Hens 49-19 Saturday in the FCS playoffs, and while the game wasn’t close, the scene was absolutely epic as it played out in heavy snow.

I’m not talking about a little dusting. I’m talking about a huge storm. Take a look at the video below, and try to convince yourself it’s not awesome.

Montana beats Delaware during snow game in the FCS playoffs.

There are few things better in the sports world than a football game in tough weather conditions. There’s something just majestic and beautiful about it.

Whether it’s a ton of rain and mud or snow, you simply can’t beat it. That was on full display Saturday in Missoula.

Montana beat Delaware over the weekend in heavy snow. (Photo by Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana/Getty Images)

Imagine sitting in the stands, snow flooding down on you, your jacket is completely white, you’re shivering and the field is caked in white powder.

To paraphrase “Field of Dreams,” Is this heaven? No, it’s football in the snow.

As I wrote last week, I’m definitely not a Montana fan. I attended Montana State for a short time in what feels like a different life. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to North Dakota State this past weekend.

Having said that, I recognize something awesome when I see it. The scenes out of Missoula at Washington-Grizzly Stadium were epic. Without a doubt one of the coolest games of the season with the snow hammering the field. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

