Monica Lewinsky Wants Beyoncé To Change ‘Monica Lewinsky-ed All on My Gown’ Lyric Next

Monica Lewinsky thinks that while Beyonce re-records a song to remove the word “spazz,” she ought to change the lyrics to her 2013 track “Partition.”

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition



Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

Lewinsky didn’t specify what line of the single has her hoping for a change. But perhaps it’s one of the following two:

“High like treble, pumping on them mids/ Ya man ain’t never seen a booty like this.”

Or

“He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.”

It could be either one.

There likely won’t be much demand for Beyonce to succumb to Lewinsky’s request. Only a small number of feminists have called for her to alter the song.

So, Beyonce likely won’t have to adjust a line about having wild sex in a gown. However, that does not mean she’s off the hook.

The woke made an example of Beyonce this week. Lurking activists got a rush from her compliance, and won’t stop there. They never do.

Beyonce set the precedent that artists can and should go back to re-record lyrics if anyone takes offense to a particular line. The possibilities for outrage are limitless.

Dead musicians from the seventies might have to rise out of the grave to re-record. Once Twitter says to change it, the music industry will cave like dutiful little pets.

The likes of Katy Perry do not have the backbone to withstand even the slightest bit of pushback.

This is why you never participate in woke culture. It requires an allegiance for life. The demands do not end. They only grow and spin further from sanity. Artists changing lyrics to appease the allegedly offended could be the new trend.

Expect Lewinsky to go after a guy called Jeezy next. The line “Man I straight Lewinsky these b–s/ Get brain and bust on they clothes ” might also be offensive.

Look at the mess Queen B made.