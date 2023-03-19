Moneyline Play in Devils vs. Lightning

Videos by OutKick

Devils vs. Lightning, 7:00 ET

We split the plays that I shared in yesterday’s article. Though, the main one is the one that we lost which was unfortunate. Basically, no goals in the first period did us in there as the game ended with six goals but the Panthers didn’t score until the third period when they put up four goals of their own and extended the Devils losing streak to three games. I’m back with another Devils play today.

I’ve already mentioned that the Devils are on a three-game losing streak, and all three of those losses have come against Florida teams. Part of it is that those teams are playing rather well currently, but the other part is that the Devils are allowing too many goals right now. They have allowed four goals in each of the three losses. Before that, they won two games and allowed a total of one goal in those games. Their defense needs to stop some of the action that the opponent’s offense is getting, but the Devils offense also needs to take better care of the puck. I’m assuming that Vitek Vanecek will be in the net for the Devils today. He hasn’t been very good lately, and played in one of the two games against the Lightning. In his past five games, the Devils are 3-2, but he’s allowed at least four goals in four of those games. Their offense isn’t playing well enough currently to overcome if Vanecek allows four goals.

The Lightning are trying to make a push and finish off this year strong. It is unlikely that they get the Stanley Cup once again, but they have been a good team for quite some time, so it is also really hard to count them out. They are on a three-game winning streak and they have also won four of their past five games. They’ve been very good at home this season with only six regulation home losses. They are 25-6-5 on the season overall. This is also a back-to-back game for the Lightning but they don’t have any travel involved. They also have to leave for a four-game road trip after this. This is just the third time they’ve had a home-home back-to-back and they are 1-1 in those sets. I think that Andrei Vasilevskiy is in the net tonight for Tampa as well. He was very stingy against the Devils in the first two games allowing just three goals and one goal in the two games. Overall, this month, the Lightning are just 3-4 in his starts so maybe he’s turning a corner with these last couple of games.

This is a bit of a risky pick, but I’m taking the Devils. I don’t see them losing all three to the Lightning and I think the Devils need to look at themselves after yesterday’s loss and come together for a win here. I’ll take them at +110, part of this is because I think it should be a -110 or +100 line. Tampa is playing better, but this might be the spot that the Devils come around.

