Moneyline Play In Dallas Vs. Seattle

Stars vs. Kraken, 10:00 ET

Sunday didn’t go exactly as planned. I mentioned that I might come on here today and say how I should’ve played the game differently. That’s not quite what I’m saying though because I leaned towards the under, and that was obliterated. I also leaned towards taking a team total under on the Red Wings and that was toast as well. So, I was just wrong about the game. Hopefully, that isn’t the case for today.

The Stars are in Seattle for a double dip with the Kraken. On Saturday, they took down the Kraken in overtime with a 4-3 victory. Dallas has played well lately with wins in four of their past five contests. They’ve also been stellar on the road with a nice 19-8-5 record on road ice. They are going to be in the playoffs and this should be a nice matchup to judge how they stack up against another potential playoff team. Jake Oettinger is likely to be in the net tonight. He’s been awesome all season with the exception of when the game gets to overtime. He’s had 10 overtime losses on the season and only nine regulation-time losses. On a bit more positive news, he has a 2.41 goals allowed per game average and he is sporting a .920 save percentage. Oettinger was in the net for the first game between the Stars and Kraken. This month has been a bit tough on Oettinger though as he has allowed at least three goals in all of his past four starts.

The Kraken have climbed up to the third spot in the Pacific Division and they need to keep winning if they want to secure a Wild Card spot. They really need to figure out a way to get themselves into a better spot at home though. On the season, they are 16-13-4 on the season when they have home-ice advantage. It is somewhat illogical but it might bode well for them as they are likely to be starting the playoffs as a road team. Tonight though they get a chance to avenge their most recent loss to the Stars. Seattle was winning that game until about a minute left and they allowed a goal and then lost in overtime. Just to mention, though, they were losing going into the third period, so it was a bit of a back-and-forth game. They should have Martin Jones in the net for this game. He is their best goalie and he hasn’t played since March 2nd.

I think we have a shot for this to be more of a playoff atmosphere but I think the Kraken get their revenge in this game. It does make me a bit nervous that Jones may be starting because he could be rusty or fresh, but I think this is one of those games that you get a bit of value on the home team that should have a zig-zag approach. I’ll take the Kraken at +105.

