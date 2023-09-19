Moneyline Parlay For Tuesday Games

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Athletics and Rockies vs. Padres, 9:40 ET

After a few days off from the diamond we are hopping right back in and going with a fun moneyline parlay. I haven’t done too many of these this season and a quick glance through my record shows that I am 1-1 on the plays, but I could be overlooking a parlay that I placed. We are seeing a lot of inflated lines right now, but I think we can get some good value on a parlay between two teams that should win with ease.

In the Mariners vs. Athletics, we have one team that turned on the burners around August and now are trying to take a Wild Card spot. As of right now, they are on the outside looking in, but technically tied for the third Wild Card. They are also just a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays. The Athletics, on the other hand are one of the worst teams in baseball and have been all season. In fact, the only portion of the season that was really covered this year was that ownership wants to move the team to Las Vegas. If they are going to be outscored by 300 or more runs, it really doesn’t matter where your franchise is located. Today, the Mariners send out Luis Castillo to the mound to try and keep the winning ways going. He’s a likely finalist for the AL Cy Young award this season and has put together a very nice season. He has faced Oakland once this season and allowed no runs and just four hits in six innings. Paul Blackburn has been a decent starter for the Athletics, but I don’t think he is much of a contest for the Mariners today. He hasn’t faced Seattle this season, but he has allowed 16 hits in 59 at-bats to their hitters. For the first leg of the parlay, we are taking the Mariners.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 25: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates July 25, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The other game is another divisional battle. This one has two disappointing teams though. One of them, the Rockies, had the expectation to be terrible this season. However, being the worst team in the National League is a bit of a surprise. Colorado probably doesn’t even have much potential for next season, unfortunately. The other team in this contest is the Padres. Somehow, despite their poor performance this season, they are technically still in the playoff race. The Padres have all the star power you could imagine and just can’t seem to get it done this year. However, today is a good idea to invest in them to win. The Rockies are one of the worst teams on the road every season, and this year they have the second-worst road record in baseball. The other issue is they have to face Blake Snell, one of the likely Cy Young finalists for the National League. Snell owns the best ERA in baseball and is fourth in strikeouts this season. He’s faced Colorado twice this season and he has allowed four earned runs over 11.1 innings. He’s been phenomenal in September with just one earned run over 18 innings. The Rockies send Ryan Feltner from the injured list to start today. He hasn’t pitched since May, but even if he is good I don’t think the Rockies hitters will get to Snell.

The parlay is the Mariners and Padres moneylines. Depending where you play this, it will likely be somewhere between +100 and -110. Seattle has a really solid team and is playing good baseball plus they have their ace on the hill. The Padres are not playing great baseball, but do have the better pitcher. Also, the Rockies are so bad on the road that I have very little faith in them at all. If you want to try and get a bigger score, both should win by more than one run, but I’m definitely taking they moneyline parlay.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024