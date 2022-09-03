Moneyline Look for Phillies vs. Giants

Phillies vs. Giants, 4:05 ET

After a stretch where I thought the Giants might make a late push for the playoffs, they ultimately fell off and probably are now too far back to make a push after all. They have even dropped to fourth in the division. The Phillies, still at third in their division at least have a chance at a wild card spot.

Noah Syndergaard is going to the mound for the Phillies. He’s been decent overall on the year, and I’m sure he has earned himself a multi-year deal from someone in the offseason. He has pitched fairly well since coming over at the deadline, but he also has had the benefit of pitching against teams that are really bad. He’s faced the Nationals without Soto, the Marlins, the Reds twice, and the Pirates. The Phillies went 4-1 in those games, but he did put them in a position to win with three quality starts. His last outing was tough though, he allowed five earned runs to the Pirates in just 5.2 innings. It wasn’t terrible, as he only allowed two runs before that sixth inning where he was pulled.

Jakob Junis takes the ball for the Giants. He has basically two options – he either pitches very effectively and posts a quality start, or he goes less than five innings and allows a few runs. Predicting when which start will happen is not an easy job. In his past performances against the Phillies hitters, he has held them to just a .135 batting average against him. He was solid against the Phillies in a May start where he went 4.1 innings and allowed just one earned run.

This is mostly based on how the two teams are currently playing. Junis’ inconsistencies make me hesitant to think he can turn them around and the Giants are on quite the skid (despite winning 13-1 last night). The Phillies are doing much better and Syndergaard has been solid in his starts for them. I’m going to take the Phillies to win this game at -125.

