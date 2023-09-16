Moneyline Bet For Syracuse Vs Purdue

Videos by OutKick

Syracuse vs. Purdue, 7:30 ET

I will not write about Colorado. I will not write about Colorado. I will not write about Colorado. Sorry, had to get that out of my system. Pretty much every story I’ve seen on any other site is about Colorado and how they are going to kill Colorado State and the bulletin board material that was up there. So, no, sorry, I won’t write about that game. I’m picking a different one that I think should be more exciting for us and we can take down a win in. Syracuse travels to take on Purdue and we are going to take a unit from our books.

Syracuse is off to a very nice start to their season. Despite not really being known as a football school, they’ve looked good through the first two games of the season. The team is averaging 586.5 yards per game on offense and holding opponents to just 212 yards. Their offense has been clicking and put up 113 points and has only allowed seven points to opponents through the two games. They have somewhat of a two-headed attack on offense with Garrett Shrader under center and he has already put up five touchdown passes and 543 passing yards. They’ve also got Lequint Allen as a running back and while I don’t feel he is that special, he has found the end zone four times already. I have to believe that Purdue is the best team that Syracuse will face in the first three weeks of the season, but I think the Syracuse defense is actually pretty good. Western Michigan isn’t a terrible team and they were only able to get seven points. I do also think that Shrader should be able to tear apart a Purdue defense that has allowed 323 passing yards to opponents through two games.

Syracuse takes on Purdue in a good matchup. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Was Purdue just not ready for the first game of the season, or are they just not that good of a team? In the season opener they took on Fresno State and allowed four touchdown passes. The offense looked pretty good in that game as they put up four touchdowns, but they couldn’t get the stop when they needed to. In the last game against Virginia Tech, the defense looked much better. They were able to hold the Hokies to just one quarter of scoring. Hudson Card has looked pretty solid for the Boilermakers and could be a very tough test for the Syracuse defense. He can scramble and he can throw accurately, so they can’t just rely on him staying in the pocket. They also can’t rely on forcing interceptions as Card tends to take care of the ball pretty well. In order for Purdue to win they will need to milk the clock and find some way to stop Shrader. I’m not sure they will be able to do the second part of that plan. Purdue may have revenge on their minds as they lost last season to Syracuse 32-29 in a really entertaining game.

I like Syracuse in this game. I’d be willing to bet that blindly betting this game based on team names, you’d take Purdue. They have a better history, but that doesn’t matter for today. What matters is the two teams that are on the field and Syracuse has a better team. I’m going to take Syracuse to win the game at -130. I wouldn’t shy away from them covering, but why bother when the price is reasonable.

