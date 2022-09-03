Money Moving Betting Lines For Notre Dame, Ohio State

First of all, phenomenal Week 1 slate in college football, right? The top-three teams in the preseason Associated Press Poll kickoff Saturday with the headliner being a No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish showdown with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at The Horseshoe.

The Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field prior to the start of the game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Notre Dame-Ohio State is college football’s primetime event by TV schedule and in the betting market. In fact, massive public and sharp action in Notre Dame-Ohio State has shifted lines for months. Circa Sportsbook in Las Vegas opened Ohio State as 14-point favorites in May.

But, I witnessed the Buckeyes climb to 17-point home favorites even though a majority of the action was on Notre Dame at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Notre Dame-Ohio State’s betting lines fluctuated throughout the week. But, the market made a late-week push, backing the Fighting Irish and Ohio State fell to a 16-point favorite Saturday morning.

That said, Patrick Everson from VegasInsider.com reports two-way action at BetMGM’s sportsbook for Notre Dame-Ohio State but more money is on the Buckeyes…

1/ Per @BetMGM NV's @scottatmirage on ND-OHIOST: Ohio State opens -14.5, peaks at -17.5, now -16.



"Outside of one $50,000 bet, this would be a no decision right now. Tons of tickets on both teams, a few more on Ohio State. Money just over 3/1 on Ohio State. … — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) September 3, 2022

At the time of publishing, VSIN is reporting Ohio State has 54% of the handle and 53% of the total bets placed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, my point is EVERYONE is betting Notre Dame-Ohio State. It’s two of the biggest programs in America not named “Alabama” and we’ve been craving football for months.

Personally, I like Ohio State -17 (-110) to smash Notre Dame and already placed a wager. But, whatever side you’re on, we can both agree that having football back is a blessing.

