Mom Makes Her Son Go Back To A Restaurant To Increase His Tip After He Left Only $10

The debate over tipping continues. Believe it or not, there are some people who don’t tip no matter what kind of service they receive. Those people are called assholes.

We’re not talking about tipping at kiosks or the Starbuck drive-thru, we’re talking about legit service received types of situations. You should be tipping for good service and doing so generously. A 16-year-old kid found this out the hard way after leaving a $10 tip on a $104 bill.

Mom makes her son go back to restaurant to leave a better tip (Image Credit: Danielle Foster/TikTok)

He took his girlfriend out for an anniversary dinner, the first date that he footed the bill for. When he returned home he told his mom that he left the $10 tip. She was having none of it.

So she did as any good parent would do in this situation and she fired up her phone to record herself teaching her son a lesson. She then shared that lesson on TikTok.

The text overlay on the video, which currently has 2.2 million views reads, “When my son goes on his first date…and goes mom the service is good. It was a $104 check and he said he tipped him a lot of money. $10.00.”

“Yes he’s on the way back to the restaurant.”

No Bad Tips On Mom’s Watch

The mother calls her son into the room and says, “You need to go get my wallet, you need to go get my Visa card, you need to go to the ATM, and you need to go grab $20 and drive your ass back to that restaurant, because on a $104 check, $10 is a shitty tip.”

“Do you understand me? Go now. I’m not asking, I’m telling.”

In a follow-up video mom claimed that little Johnny did as he was told. He grabbed her Visa card, hit up the ATM, then made his way to the restaurant and gave the guy the $20 while on FaceTime with his mother.

There you have it, lesson learned. If you leave a shitty tip, mom’s going to bail you out and come to the rescue. Sorry, not that lesson. Little Johnny learned that $10 isn’t a sufficient tip on a $100 bill and all is right with the world.