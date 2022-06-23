Mom In Thong Unintentionally Moons School Students

Students at a Basildon, Essex, England school thought they were participating in field day, but ended up in astronomy class, learning all about the moon.

36-year-old Katie Hannaford begrudgingly accepted her daughter’s pleas to run alongside other school mom’s during a June 15th relay race. As it turns out, she should’ve stayed on the sidelines, or at least worn different underwear.

Hannaford got off to a good start, then quickly fell behind, eventually losing both her footing and her privacy. As Katie hit the ground, her dress fell forward, providing her eight-year daughter and her classmates a clear view of Hannaford’s cheeky black thong, thong, thong, thong.

(Photo via SWNS)

Not exactly the type of dump truck parents expected their children to come across on the playground, but at least everyone got a laugh out of the nearly-full moon.