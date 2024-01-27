Model With $50k Boobs Can No Longer Find Bikinis That Fit, But Her Fans Don’t Seem To Mind

Videos by OutKick

If you thought walking around with a pair of $50,000 boobs was all fun and games, model Paige British is here to set the record straight on that. Sure the influencer pulls in six-figures on a monthly basis, but there’s a cost associated with that.

Not only does the 28-year-old’s larger than average breast size make others uncomfortable and threaten jealous women, something she revealed following her latest procedure, but she also can’t find bikinis that fit.

Paige took to Instagram last month to document her latest struggle. She captioned the picture, which features a an ill-fitting bikini top holding on her dear life, “This is what happens when bikinis only come as a set so the bottoms fit and top is..well it fits right?”

For all of the hate and looks she receives from jealous women out in the wild and from haters online, she did receive a few supportive comments on her bikini struggles.

One of the commenters said of her bikini, “Perfect fit.”

Another supporter left this comment, “It fits. It’s covering the middle.”

“Fits perfectly,” a third chimed in with.

Model can no longer find bikini tops that fit (Image Credit: Jam Press/@paigebritish)

Paige British Has The Whole Model Thing Figure Out

Despite this support, it isn’t her typical interaction with others. Paige is constantly being judged by the public, but vows to keep fighting the good fight.

“Other women are threatened,” the model told NudePR. “They are just jealous. I dress rather modestly, too, but I can’t escape the judgmental glances and looks.”

If the haters thought they were getting the upper hand, they’re not. Paige added, “But there’s always going to be haters and I’m not offending anyone.”

Now all she has to do is figure out the whole bikini that fits thing. Or not, there are evidently fans of hers out there that don’t seem to mind at all.

It’s really a strong message from the model to hearts and minds everywhere. Keep doing you, even when they are haters and bikinis that don’t fit, there are people out there that are into it.

Model Paige British receives hate from jealous women (Image Credit: Jam Press/@paigebritish)

(Image Credit: Jam Press/@paigebritish)