Model Who Underwent Multiple Surgeries To Obtain The Biggest Boobs In The US Has Decide To Go Natural

It’s over. Model Neyleen Ashley, who was once known for having the “biggest breasts in the US,” is calling it quits. After multiple surgeries, she’s putting an end to her noble pursuit and going all natural.

Last summer the 34-year-old made the tough decision to have the enormous fake breasts removed. She’s now decided to take that a step further, admitting that more than half of her surgeries were done for somebody else.

The breast implants, the BBLs, and even a “botched” nose job were all procedures she had done because “a significant other made me feel like I needed it.”

Neyleen’s hoping that by telling her story she makes others think before going under the knife. She shared her story on TikTok, where she received tens of thousands of views and praise for being honest with her followers on the platform.

“I first got implants at 18, but they were done wrong and didn’t heal right, leaving me with one breast significantly higher than the other one,” she told Jam Prime. “I got them fixed with new implants that were 650 ccs.”

She continued, “I loved them, and I finally felt happy and they fit my body perfectly. But then, I started dating someone who has an absolute obsession with big breasts and [this] made me feel that I needed to go bigger just to get attention from him… at this point I still never felt ‘good enough.'”

This led Neyleen to go big, and by big, she went with the biggest set she was legally allowed to obtain in the United States. We’re taking about 800cc saline breast implants that were overfilled to 1,250ccs.

Neyleen Ashley Is Embracing Her Natural Body

After a pregnancy caused her implants to shift, she had two more boob jobs. Then in 2017 it was time to drop $5,000 on her first BBL. Then two years later she was back for another one with a $6,000 price tag.

All was right with the world, until Neyleen received a “botched” nose job. This caused her to reassess everything and she concluded that it was time to give up on all of the surgeries.

“Back then, it was the Kardashian era – like the bigger the better,” Neyleen said. “It was all about the shock factor to grow on social media.”

She was approached by a plastic surgeon with an offer of a free nose job. All she had to do to receive her “perfect nose” was document it on social media.

Unfortunately, Neyleen didn’t receive the perfect nose she had been promised. The worst decision of her life, as she now calls it, left her with breathing issues and clear liquid pouring out of her nose.

The Botched Nose Job Caused The Model To Reconsider Everything

“After getting my nose botched, I realized just how many procedures I didn’t need, along with my nose, huge implants, and BBLs,” she admitted.

Neyleen has decided to embrace her natural body. After spending $15,000 on her enhancements, she’s now spending the money to have the procedures reversed.

Following the removal of her breast implants, she’s undergone two BBL reversals.

“It feels empowering to be able to go through this journey and talk about it with honesty,” Neyleen added. “Hopefully I’m able to help someone think twice before they go under the knife.”

Brace yourself, we could be in for a shift to the all natural influencer.

