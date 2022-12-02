Model & Knicks WAG Kourtney Kellar Questions How Pete Davidson Keeps Outkicking His Coverage

How does Pete Davidson do it? How does he repeatedly end up with women who are seemingly well out of his league? That’s a question many want to know the answer to.

Model Kourtney Kellar is among those interested in uncovering Davidson’s secret. The same could probably be asked of her fiancé, Knicks backup center, Isaiah Hartenstein. How did he manage to outkick his coverage?

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at Knicks game (Image Credit: Kourtney Kellar/TikTok)

It was at one of Hartenstein’s games, Sunday’s loss to the Grizzlies, that Davidson and the new lady in his life, Emily Ratajkowski, were spotted courtside.

Kourtney was there too and documented the new couple’s appearance at the game. She shared the video on TikTok asking, “How does he do it??” with hashtags for Davidson and Ratajkowski.

Let’s Hope Kourtney Kellar Doesn’t Ever End Up On The List

It is a fair question. One we may never know the answer to. Something that is a little more obvious is that Davidson’s ex-girlfriend list will have Ratajkowski’s name on it one day.

Right now the impressive list of his exes includes several recognizable names. Names like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and most recently Kim Kardashian.

The relationship between Davidson and Kardashian came after Kim’s split from Kanye and it lasted less than a year. This relationship with Ratajkowski, a 31-year-old model, also comes after her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Is catching the ladies after a breakup the key? Or being in comedy without being all that funny? Maybe it’s his charm or the way he dresses like he doesn’t have a care in the world. The dark circles around his eyes?

I could probably go on forever trying to guess. Until we get a solid explanation from one of his exes, it would only be a guess. Whatever he’s doing, and as puzzling as it is to most, he should keep doing it. It’s working really well for him right now.