Model Gabrielle Epstein Shares Her Tan Lines From Day At The Beach

There’s a reason Gabrielle Epstein has millions of followers on social media and collects pageviews like they’re going out of style. On a Tuesday morning at around 11 am eastern, while you’re sitting through your third boring meeting of the day, she’s dropping beach day pics featuring her tan lines.

Talk about a shot in the arm. You’re not going to need that fourth cup of coffee until later in the afternoon after those pics show up on your feed.

Suddenly, it’s beach day and the last thing on your mind is the cooler fall weather and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. All of that can wait. For now, you’re stuck taking a deep dive into what the 29-year-old Australian model and influencer has been up to lately.

Spoiler alert. Epstein, who now calls Los Angeles home, has been spending a lot of time in her bikini. That’s great for her business.

This is just the latest effort from Epstein this year, which has been a strong one for her. She’s been extremely busy pumping out content.

She broke out a one woman wet t-shirt contest, took the Circumboob trend to the next level, and even appeared on the cover of Maxim in May.

Gabrielle Epstein Lucked Into The Content Game

When she appeared in Maxim, Epstein revealed that despite some of the best content on social media, she’s actually a “huge science nerd” that is uncomfortable in front of the camera.

“I never go out and really spend Saturday nights watching dinosaur documentaries,” she told the men’s magazine. “I’m a very boring person.”

Epstein added, “I’m so unnaturally uncomfortable in front of the camera. It doesn’t come easily or naturally to me at all.”

“I mean, I’m very grateful that this is the path my life has taken but it wasn’t what I had in mind and wasn’t what I had planned. I just feel incredibly lucky to be in this position.”

For someone who doesn’t feel comfortable in front of the camera, Epstein certainly makes it look easy. It must be all of the dinosaur documentaries.