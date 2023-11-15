Social Media Model Danii Banks Kicked Out Of Raiders Game For Flashing Her Boobs

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders are back, for now anyway. So are OnlyFans models making headlines at games. After dropping to 3-5 on the season, they fired head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders then handed the team over to Antonio Pierce. All he’s done as the team’s interim head coach is win. The Raiders are now 5-5 and sitting in second place in the AFC West.

Pierce has players and fans excited about the direction the team is headed in. Although, that could change very soon with some tough games ahead on the schedule.

Those are problems that haven’t yet arrived. Right now it’s all about winning in Vegas. Winning does incredible things for a franchise like inspiring OnlyFans models to flash their boobs in the stands.

Danii Banks lit up Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, during what was likely a recruiting visit, doing just that. Unfortunately, her stunt got her booted from the stadium before the Raiders wrapped up their win over the Jets.

Danii didn’t pull her boobs out right out of the gate. She tested the waters first by hyping up her fellow Raiders fans as she gave her top all it could handle.

OnlyFans Content Creators Sometimes Get Carried Away

When Danii decided to step up her celebration, it wasn’t as well-received by security. As a result, she was escorted out of the stadium. She told TMZ that security guards and police officers approached her not long after she flashed her boobs in the stands.

Danii added that they must have seen her in action, because she didn’t post the video she recorded until after she was shown the door. Thankfully, she wasn’t given a ticket or arrested for the added entertainment.

Danii Banks is a name that is probably familiar to some Raiders fans. Not just for her work on OnlyFans, but for an alleged encounter with a former Raiders first-round pick.

In August she claimed that Damon Arnette had stole her watch and cash at a party at her Las Vegas apartment last year. Obviously, she’s put that all behind her now.

Danii has wisely turned her attention towards supporting current Raiders players the only way she knows how.

Given that she did her flashing in Vegas, I highly doubt that she’s been banned from Allegiant Stadium. This seems more like a “you have to watch the rest of this game elsewhere, we’ll see you next time” type of an offense.