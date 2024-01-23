Bikini Company Releases Absurd Statement After Using A Guy To Model Suit For Women

Videos by OutKick

It appears Moana Bikini is hellbent on following the Bud Light model.

Bud Light’s business had a sledgehammer taken to it after it teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney, a male claiming to be a woman, because it turns out people don’t want woke nonsense injected into their lives.

The beer company’s downfall was swift and brutal. It should have been a cautionary tale to be learned from and avoided repeating at all costs.

Enter Moana Bikini.

Moana Bikini faces backlash after using a man to model a suit meant for women.

Moana Bikini company goes wildly woke with male model.

The Australian-based bikini company owned by Karina Irby decided it was a good idea to use a dude to model a suit meant for women, and people weren’t happy.

You can watch the video below, but be warned that you’re not going to like it.

Reactions flooded in, and they weren’t positive at all. Below are some of the most notable ones:

Is that a man? I thought you were about empowering women? Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred. Our safe spaces, our identity and now our fashion. I’m sorry you support whatever you like but I don’t agree with men in women’s swim suits and trying to market it towards women. Ive been a loyal customer for ten years but I’m done.

BIG unfollow. Don’t support sh*t like this.

You literally have no respect for a large portion of your consumers. If you promote diversity…if you support diversity… you really shouldn’t be crapping all over the convictions of your Christian followers. You’ve directed us to a Taylor Swift song that was written to mock and discredit Christians. You hate us, and you hate the living God.

This is bad advertising if the target audience is women. A man wearing a piece designed for women….not going to make most women want to buy it.

Why would you want a MAN to advertise a bikini for WOMEN?

Sorry but moana this is not how u empower women. This is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better.

Instead of apologizing, Irby decided to double down and go on offense against people offended. Bold move.

“Moana has been empowering ALL bodies since 2011. This video really should [sic] shock you at all. If you have to announce your ‘anger’ I strongly urge you to listen too – YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN by Taylor Swift, as I believe it was written for you. See you are special,” Irby wrote in the comments, according to Fox News.

She also wrote to one concerned customer, “We’re sorry you feel like that. If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much we feel as though this may be a you problem. Wishing you all the best.”

Moana Bikini goes to war with customers after using a male model.

The woke garbage has to end.

What is wrong with these companies that they think this is what people want to see? Newsflash: It’s not.

This is no different than Sports Illustrated Swimsuit choosing to feature transgender people or obese models – the former being far more offensive and idiotic.

Women want to see good looking women in bikinis when it comes to advertising, and men want to see the same thing when it comes to magazines.

How is this so difficult for companies to understand? I literally had to go nuclear on this yesterday with Charly. As we agreed, she belongs on a magazine cover. Men – myself included – do not belong in the business of modeling swimsuits.

Will OutKick start our own swimsuit issue after Sports Illustrated went woke and died?@CharlyOnTV has volunteered to appear on the cover, and I've volunteered to NOT pose for it because men don't belong anywhere near swimsuit magazines. pic.twitter.com/iwiS4Or5Bj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 22, 2024

Go woke, go broke. Not only has Moana Bikini gone woke, but the company seems more than eager for a war with its own customers. Seriously, what morons are making these decisions? I could run a bikini company and print cash for one simple reason:

I wouldn’t put men in swimsuits meant for women!

Apparently, that’s a rare idea these days. This garbage has to end, and it has to end immediately. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.