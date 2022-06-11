Mo Donegal Powers Past We The People On Final Stretch To Win 2022 Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal has won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes in 2:28:28.

MO DONEGAL WINS THE 154TH BELMONT STAKES! pic.twitter.com/LNKIb9dB69 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 11, 2022

Betting favorite We The People looked to cross the finish line first after pacing the field from start to nearly finish, but was unable to hold off the final push from Mo Donegal, Nest and Skippylongstocking.

The result is a fourth Belmont Stakes victory for horse trainer Todd Pletcher, who won with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017. It’s jockey Irad Ortiz Jr’s first Triple Crown victory of his accomplished career. In many respects, however, Mo Donegal’s victory is an unlikely one.

Donegal Racing, based out of Des Moines, Iowa, purchased Mo Donegal at the Keeneland September Sale for just $250,000. That’s well short of the average cost for a Triple Crown race horse.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who skipped the Preakness Stakes, returned to the field but wasn’t a factor. Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon largely raced in the eighth position and ultimately wound up with a six-place finish.

This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.