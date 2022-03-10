MMA Ref Didn’t Protect Himself At All Times, Gets Kicked In The Head

Videos by OutKick

Scott Manhardt was just going about his business this week managing the octagon at the IMMAF SuperCup in Bahrain when he was reminded of a very important lesson for MMA refs.

“Protect yourself at all times,” Manhardt tweeted Thursday after video of him being kicked in the head by a fighter started to make the Internet rounds.

“PS. I got up and finished the fight,” the veteran ref added.

Here’s what happened during the opening round when Manhardt didn’t protect himself at all times. He walked into a rolling thunder kick to the head.

Protect yourself at all times….🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 PS. I got up and finished the fight 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/cZeLwAx538 — Scott Manhardt (@ScottManhardt) March 10, 2022

SNIPER! MANHARDT’S DOWN!

The bad news for Luis Gonzalez, the fighter who KO-ed Manhardt, is that he might’ve knocked out the ref, but he lost the actual fight via decision to Ireland’s Lewis Byrne.