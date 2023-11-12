MMA Fighter King Bau Calls Out Gov’t For Indicting Trump Before Epstein’s Clients

Videos by OutKick

Professional MMA fighter Joel “King Bau” Bauman made a bold political statement during his entrance Friday night.

At the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event in Biloxi, Miss., Bauman headed to the Octagon in gold shorts and a custom black T-shirt. The shirt read: “Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list.”

BREAKING: King Bau comes out with a shirt that says “Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list” #GameBredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/0xxQESRqOU — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 11, 2023

Jeffrey Epstein, of course, was a vile sex criminal who was convicted for abusing young girls and running a child prostitution ring from his private island.

Before Epstein “killed himself” in prison, his plane — dubbed “The Lolita Express” — was allegedly used to fly underage girls and his clients to this private island in the Caribbean, as well as his other homes around the world.

But government officials don’t seem too concerned about finding out who those clients were.

Maybe it’s because they are too busy prosecuting former President Donald Trump for every single thing they can think of.

Right now, Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington D.C., New York, Florida, and Georgia. The charges include hush money payments, taking classified documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election.

King Bau uses T-shirt to point out prosecutors’ twisted priorities. (Getty Images & Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA)

It’s all a witch hunt — a distraction. A desperate attempt to take him out of the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, they won’t uncover the client list because too many powerful people are on it. A number of big-name actors, politicians and other public figures have reportedly been passengers on Epstein’s plane.

Good on Bauman for calling out the government’s obviously twisted priorities.

Unfortunately, King Bau lost Friday’s fight with Curtis Millender in a split decision. But he gets a W for the T-shirt.

