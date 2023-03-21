MMA Fighter Dead At 27 After Motorcycle Crash In Italy

Videos by OutKick

Pro MMA fighter Iuri Lapicus tragically died after succumbing to injuries from a motorcycle accident in Italy. Lapicus crashed his bike into a vehicle while riding in northwest Milan on Friday, according to Milano Today.

After falling several feet from the crash site, Lapicus was transported to a hospital in Milan by helicopter. The 27-year-old was in a coma all weekend before passing away on Monday.

Giorgio Petrosyan, professional kickboxer and friend to Iuri Lapicus, posted a tribute for the late fighter on Monday.

The welterweight fighter started his professional career 14-0 and had a 2-2 record in five ONE Championship fights — one bout on April 2021 was deemed a no-contest.

Iuri Lapicus’ last fight came against Zebaztian Kadestam in August. The Moldovan-born Lapicus lost to Kadestam with a first-round TKO.

“The ONE Championship team is heartbroken over the tragic passing of Iuri Lapicus,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

