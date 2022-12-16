MMA Fighter Born Without Any Legs Set To Make Professional Debut

MMA fighter Zion Clark is set to make his professional debut this coming weekend. The 25-year-old however, doesn’t have any legs after being born with a rare defect known as Caudal Regression Syndrome.

He’s not looking for any sympathy.

“This is the start of another professional career for me and I’m here to rip his throat out and put on a show for the crowd,” Clark told FOX Los Angeles in an interview.

Let’s. Go!

MMA fighter Zion Clark will fight this weekend against Eddie Murray at the Gladiator Challenge event. (MMA Mania)

“NO EXCUSES”

“I’m not exceptional because I don’t have legs and I’m an athlete,” Clark continued. “I’m exceptional because I have a drive and I live by the mantra, ‘no excuses’ and I push myself forward every day.”

That kind of energy and determination has me so stoked to be rooting for Clark and on his side.

Clark will be making his pro debut against Eugene Murray this Saturday at Gladiator Challenge’s Seasons Beatings in Valley Center, California. Murray’s record is 0-4 meaning that Clark has a legitimate chance to come away with the massive victory.

Zion Clark makes his professional MMA this weekend. (Gladiator Challenge)

CLARK WRESTLED IN HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

When you think about it, Clark doesn’t really have anything to lose. The fact that he’s been able to get this far is truly a testament to his talent and will power. If he loses, nobody would think any less of him. And if he wins? The crowd is going to ERUPT in cheers.

Either way, he’s already a winner and an inspiration to many.

An Ohio-native, Clark holds multiple Guinness World Records, including the fastest 20 meter run on two hands, the highest box jump using just hands at 33 inches, and the most diamond push-ups with 248 in 3 minutes.

He was also a high school wrestler – going 33-15 as a senior before wrestling at Kent State.

No weight class has been announced just yet for tomorrow night’s fight. Murray has fought in that Bantamweight division in all four of his pro appearances.