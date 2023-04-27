MMA Fighter Ben Askren Tries To Pay Tribute To His Wife, Inadvertently Disses Her

Videos by OutKick

Mother’s Day is still a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to pay tribute to a special woman in your life. MMA fighter Ben Askren did this — or at least attempted — but inadvertently dissed his wife.

Askren was trying to score some early brownie points. And decided to post a picture of his lovely family as an ode to his wife.

Earlier this week, Akren decided to take a swing at other dudes who post about “winning” because their wives are hot. The thesis of his Twitter tribute was that looks are great, but in his book, being a good mother trumps attractiveness.

Perfectly fine sentiment. How could this one go awry?

However, our guy, Ben here may not have read his tweet back before giving the send button a clickeroo. That’s because reads like a ricochet shot that the Mrs. probably isn’t thrilled with.

I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids. pic.twitter.com/6lxb9Ybg66 — Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2023

“I’ve seen some guys posting on social media lately about how they are winning bc their wife is attractive, while I don’t disagree I think finding a wife who is a great mother is 500% more important!!! Askren wrote. “Thanks @Abamaby for being such a great mom to our kids.”

Uh…

I think every single one of us knows what he’s trying to do. He’s praising his wife for being a great mom. I’m sure that’s true.

But that pesky opening sentence of his makes it sound like he’s slamming her looks. He made it sound like you’ve got to pick looks or motherly instincts. To quote an Old El Paso taco shell commercial from like a decade ago, “Why not both?”

Again, there’s no conceivable way that that’s what he meant (is there?), but that may have been a tad awkward to talk through.

This is why you subscribe to Twitter Blue, folks. That edit button can be a real lifesaver.

